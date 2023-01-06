Events provide a busy start to the new year

Editorial

January and February tend to be a slower time of year for outdoor events as the weather keeps people indoors, but there are still plenty of things to do in the area over the next couple months.

The River Campus kicks off the year Jan. 20-22 with "The Bat's Revenge: Die Fledermaus." This will be performed by the Southeast Opera Theatre and features music by Johann Strauss.

In February, the River Campus has several big events on the calendar, including: 24th Annual Clark Terry-Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival, Women in Jazz -- Gala Concert by the Southeast Jazz Ensembles, Taking Flight Clarinet Recital, 45th Annual Juried High School Exhibition in Crisp Museum, Winter Dance Collection, Modern Masters -- Music Recital, Hidden Gems -- Oboe and English Horn Recital, Southeast Percussion Festival Concert, SEMO High School Honor Band Festival, and "KHAN!" by the Southeast Wind Symphony.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

At the Show Me Center the When Pugs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash is set for Jan. 14. Disney on Ice returns Feb. 23-26. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is set for March 17-19. Looking ahead, Christian music group Casting Crowns will perform at the arena on April 1.

Southeast Missouri State University will continue to host many sporting events early this year, ranging from men's and women's basketball to women's gymnastics.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner Jan. 13 at the Jackson Civic Center.

It's also a busy time of year for gala events. SoutheastHEALTH will host its annual Journey Cancer Gala Jan. 21 at the Drury Plaza Hotel. Saint Francis has scheduled The Friends Gala for March 4, which benefits the Foundation's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient assistance funds.

This is also a great time of year to go out to eat, and this area has a growing list of wonderful restaurants.

Spring is a ways off, but the first couple months of 2023 still have a number of fun events to enjoy. You can read about others on Page 2 of the Southeast Missourian or online at semoevents.com.