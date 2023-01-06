News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-6-23
Lord God, thank you for safety; please keep us in the palm of your hand. Amen.
Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt affected by weather, poor results1The City of Cape Girardeau's second managed deer hunt produced a significant decrease in harvested deer compared to the previous year. The two-month, urban archery hunt that ended Dec. 23 resulted in just four deer harvested to last year's 13....
MERS Goodwill high school soon to open in Cape GirardeauMERS Goodwill plans to open a tuition-free high school for adults, an Excel Center, by mid-January at 2106 William St. in Cape Girardeau, next to Slumberland Furniture. The location previously housed Here Today, a value retail outlet. MERS Goodwill...
Old Town Cape challenges residents to find clock hidden in businessesSince October, Old Town Cape Inc. has been holding treasure hunts in downtown Cape Girardeau. The item people are seeking is a miniature replica of the clock at the intersection of Main and Themis streets. Whoever finds the replica wins a gift...
Rep. Jason Smith supports Kevin McCarthy as House speaker1U.S. Rep. Jason Smith remains four square behind Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House, despite failing to win the job through 11 ballots cast since Tuesday, Jan. 3. Smith, who has represented 30 southern and southeastern...
Cape Girardeau firefighters deal quickly with Tipton Linen blazeA fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews...
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5. A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of...
State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for Welge1State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020. Chester Bridge, built...
Here there be a (bearded) dragon Franklin Elementary students welcome new class pet, Draco Mango1On Wednesday, Jan. 4 their first day back in class after Christmas break Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango...
St. Mary's Cathedral to hold Mass in remembrance of Benedict XVIThe Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is inviting people to a memorial Mass in remembrance of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Bishop Edward M....
Capaha Park Pond improvements nearing completionThe construction at Capaha Park Pond is nearly complete, Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said Wednesday, Jan. 4. The multimillion-dollar improvement project, headed up by Zoellner Construction Co. Inc., officially began in 2022...
Cause of Jackson Lanes fire likely was electricalThe cause of the fire at Jackson Lanes is likely electrical, according to insurance investigators. Jackson fire marshal Randy Davis said it will be a few weeks before an official report is filed by the Missouri state fire marshal. The bowling alley,...
Cape School District buys former church buildingOn Thursday, Dec. 19, Cape Girardeau School District announced it had purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in...
Cape man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a womanA man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, for allegedly exposing himself to a woman earlier that day in Cape Girardeau. John Oliver, 30, of Cape Girardeau has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/5/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Dec. 29, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson aldermen discuss recreational marijuana zoningVoter approval of recreational marijuana in Missouri will require Show Me State municipalities, such as Jackson, to make some decisions. Jackson's Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders prepared a three-page memo for city aldermen to review in...
Chaffee's water rates up with the new year3This story is updated. Effective on Sunday, Jan. 1, water rates rose in the Scott County city of Chaffee, Missouri, which recorded a 2020 Census Bureau population of 3,057. The first 1,000 gallons of used water have increased from $20 to $20.25, a...
Cape Girardeau Public Library's redesigned website offers new featuresCape Girardeau Public Library launched its redesigned website Thursday, Dec. 29. Library director Katie Earnhart said the new design has been in the works for months. "The last design update was in 2017," Earnhart said. "It was becoming outdated...
Stoddard County associate commissioner removed from office for nepotism1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Stoddard County associate commissioner has been removed from office after being found guilty of nepotism. According to Stodddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell Oliver, on Friday, Dec. 30, the final judgment was made that...
Cape man charged with child molestationA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ryan Criddle, 20, was taken into custody by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers Friday Dec....
U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs; NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau at mile marker 93 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Local News 1/3/23Teen bowlers at Jackson, Saxony Lutheran receive donated equipment3Jesse Bledsoe of Cape Girardeau heard about the Wednesday, Dec. 28, fire that gutted Jackson Lanes bowling alley and he knew he could help. "Before I came (to Cape Girardeau) I lived in St. Louis for about seven years and bowled that area and got to...
Local News 1/3/23Cape Girardeau County greenlights early version of 2023 budget1After a record-breaking 2022, which witnessed Cape Girardeau County breaking through the $9 million mark in general annual sales tax revenue for the first time, the County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 29, OK'd a robust $9.75 million preliminary...
Most read 1/3/23Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crashA Benton, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early New Year's Day in Scott County. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the...
Most read 1/3/23Carvana struggling, rumors of looming bankruptcyTempe, Arizona-based online used car retailer Carvana -- which has an outlet at 700 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is facing an uncertain 2023 and bankruptcy rumors after a stock free fall last year, a weakening market for pre-owned vehicles and...
Most read 12/31/22Jackson native, recent SEMO grad, headed to Jefferson City1When the 102nd Missouri General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 4, the group will bring together 34 members of the state Senate and 163 state House members, including newly-elected District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau. Lawmakers are...
Most read 12/31/22Swearing-in ceremony
Most read 12/30/22Cape family among those stranded by Southwest4Bradley and Leslie Phillips along with their two kids were planning on a simple flight home from their Christmas vacation in California to see relatives. They ended up spending thousands on additional travel expenses to make it home three days...
Most read 12/30/22Scott County sheriff requests new judge in office-move case5BENTON, Mo. A hearing to decide whether the Scott County Sheriff's Office will move its location to the Scott County jail was canceled Wednesday, Dec. 28, following the sheriff's request for a new judge. According to online court records, attorney...
Most read 12/29/22Cape native leaves top position at Southwest Airlines4A Cape Girardeau native, Mike Van de Ven, is among top management of Southwest Airlines the world's largest low-cost carrier now under federal government scrutiny because of an estimated 15,700 company flights canceled since wintry weather began...