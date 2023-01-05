News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-5-23
O Lord Jesus, may we focus on you and share your message of love with others. Amen.
State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for WelgeState Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020. Chester Bridge, built...
Here there be a (bearded) dragon Franklin Elementary students welcome new class pet, Draco MangoOn Wednesday, Jan. 4 their first day back in class after Christmas break Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango...
St. Mary's Cathedral to hold Mass in remembrance of Benedict XVIThe Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is inviting people to a memorial Mass in remembrance of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Bishop Edward M....
Capaha Park Pond improvements nearing completionThe construction at Capaha Park Pond is nearly complete, Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said Wednesday, Jan. 4. The multimillion-dollar improvement project, headed up by Zoellner Construction Co. Inc., officially began in 2022...
Cause of Jackson Lanes fire likely was electricalThe cause of the fire at Jackson Lanes is likely electrical, according to insurance investigators. Jackson fire marshal Randy Davis said it will be a few weeks before an official report is filed by the Missouri state fire marshal. The bowling alley,...
Cape School District buys former church buildingOn Thursday, Dec. 19, Cape Girardeau School District announced it had purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in...
Cape man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a womanA man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, for allegedly exposing himself to a woman earlier that day in Cape Girardeau. John Oliver, 30, of Cape Girardeau has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/5/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Dec. 29, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson aldermen discuss recreational marijuana zoningVoter approval of recreational marijuana in Missouri will require Show Me State municipalities, such as Jackson, to make some decisions. Jackson's Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders prepared a three-page memo for city aldermen to review in...
Chaffee's water rates up with the new year3This story is updated. Effective on Sunday, Jan. 1, water rates rose in the Scott County city of Chaffee, Missouri, which recorded a 2020 Census Bureau population of 3,057. The first 1,000 gallons of used water have increased from $20 to $20.25, a...
Cape Girardeau Public Library's redesigned website offers new featuresCape Girardeau Public Library launched its redesigned website Thursday, Dec. 29. Library director Katie Earnhart said the new design has been in the works for months. "The last design update was in 2017," Earnhart said. "It was becoming outdated...
Stoddard County associate commissioner removed from office for nepotism1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Stoddard County associate commissioner has been removed from office after being found guilty of nepotism. According to Stodddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell Oliver, on Friday, Dec. 30, the final judgment was made that...
Cape man charged with child molestationA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ryan Criddle, 20, was taken into custody by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers Friday Dec....
U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs; NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau at mile marker 93 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Teen bowlers at Jackson, Saxony Lutheran receive donated equipment3Jesse Bledsoe of Cape Girardeau heard about the Wednesday, Dec. 28, fire that gutted Jackson Lanes bowling alley and he knew he could help. "Before I came (to Cape Girardeau) I lived in St. Louis for about seven years and bowled that area and got to...
Cape Girardeau County greenlights early version of 2023 budget1After a record-breaking 2022, which witnessed Cape Girardeau County breaking through the $9 million mark in general annual sales tax revenue for the first time, the County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 29, OK'd a robust $9.75 million preliminary...
Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crashA Benton, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early New Year's Day in Scott County. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the...
Pemiscot County inmate death under investigationThe death of an inmate at the Pemiscot County jail in Caruthersville, Missouri, is under investigation. Ricky Hooper, 45, was found early Saturday, Dec. 31, deceased in his bunk as breakfast was being served, according to Pemiscot County Sheriff...
No injuries from Saturday house fire in Cape GirardeauNo one was reported injured from a house fire early Saturday morning, Dec. 31, in the 100 block of South Pacific Street. Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a call at 5:44 a.m. of a residential structure fire at 139 S. Pacific St., according to...
Jackson native, recent SEMO grad, headed to Jefferson City1When the 102nd Missouri General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 4, the group will bring together 34 members of the state Senate and 163 state House members, including newly-elected District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau. Lawmakers are...
Barbara Walters, TV icon, dies2NEW YORK (AP) Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93. The cause of death was not immediately known, and additional details, such as where she died, were not immediately released....
Swearing-in ceremony
Cape family among those stranded by Southwest4Bradley and Leslie Phillips along with their two kids were planning on a simple flight home from their Christmas vacation in California to see relatives. They ended up spending thousands on additional travel expenses to make it home three days...
Cape native leaves top position at Southwest Airlines4A Cape Girardeau native, Mike Van de Ven, is among top management of Southwest Airlines the world's largest low-cost carrier now under federal government scrutiny because of an estimated 15,700 company flights canceled since wintry weather began...
Jackson Bowling Lanes a complete loss after early morning fire4A fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. According to a Facebook post from...
Meet Wesley Tew, the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau4When Wesley Tew became the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau he knew the congregation was a little "different," but in a good way. Not long after taking over the pulpit there was a funeral at the church and they had a motorcycle...
Extreme cold causes pipe bursts in Cape apartment complex10Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau dealt with numerous pipe bursts in its sprinkler system Monday, Dec. 26. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department shut down the buildings' sprinkler system until the pipes could be repaired. Cape Girardeau fire...
Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say whenMissouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal. The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that...
Most read 12/27/22Cape Girardeau podiatrist closes office3Zenon M. Duda, D.P.M., has announced he is closing his podiatry practice in Cape Girardeau for health reasons. Duda, a board certified foot surgeon, also spent time on staff at various hospitals, including Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical...