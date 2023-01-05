In support of Ukraine

Letter to the Editor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent presentation before a joint session of Congress was reminiscent of the words of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1940 when before that body he said, "We shall not fail or falter; we shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle, nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools, and we will finish the job." President Zelenskyy faces some of the same hurdles Prime Minister Churchill did. Prior to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a vocal element in our society supported Hitler and the Nazis. Such figures as Charles Lindbergh and radio personality Father Coughlin, were firebrands who attracted huge audiences as they condemned President Roosevelt's support of Great Britain and at times, even praised Hitler.

Today, some lawmakers and cable news personalities have chosen to go down that reckless path again. One stooped to berating President Zelenskyy for his choice of attire of all things, and some have been openly supportive of Russian dictator Putin. This after President Zelenskyy at great personal risk, visited his troops at the front, and undertook the long and potentially perilous trip to Washington.

Brave Ukrainians are fighting not only for their survival, but for the survival of free republics everywhere. All freedom loving Americans regardless of political affiliation or ideology, should reject poisonous rhetoric, learn from past history, and support the noble cause of this great leader and the heroic Ukrainian people.

WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson