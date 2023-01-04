A story of generosity following fire at Jackson Lanes

Editorial

The Jackson Lanes was dealt a tough blow late last month.

The local bowling alley suffered extensive damage to its facility on Dec. 28, with representatives from the operation sharing on social media they were looking at a complete loss. Thankfully, no one was in the building at the time of the blaze.

Southeast Missourian journalist Jeff Long wrote in Tuesday's edition that the folks at Quonset Lanes in Crystal City, Missouri, heard about the fire damage and pitched in to help. On Dec. 31, Quonset donated more than 100 bowling balls along with some bowling bags and shoes to the Jackson and Saxony Lutheran high schools, which use Jackson Lanes as their home alley.

Due to the fire, the high school league will delay the start of its season to Saturday, Jan. 15. And early matches will be at West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau. Along with Jackson and Saxony Lutheran, six other teams also participate in the bowling conference, including: Cape Girardeau Central, Perryville, North County, Park Hills, Farmington and St Vincent de Paul of Perryville.

There are some efforts to raise funds for the displaced workers at Jackson Lanes. One is a tournament scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at West Park Lanes. Those interested should show up that night, and their entry fee will be used to support the effort.

Scripture tells us in Isaiah 61:3 that God will give us "beauty for ashes." Certainly this is an example of people seeking to do good and help their neighbor in a difficult time. We applaud all those who donated items to support Jackson Lanes, its workers and local bowlers who lost equipment in the fire. And we're grateful to West Park Lanes for hosting the benefit tournament.