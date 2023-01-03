Cape Central wins Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

Editorial

The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship game between Cape Central and Jackson was an instant classic.

Cape Central dominated in the first three games of the tournament, but Jackson proved to be a worthy competitor Thursday night in the tournament finale as the teams played in front of a packed Show Me Center crowd.

Cape Central was hot early and finished the first quarter with a 15-4 lead. But the Indians came back and went into halftime with a narrow 28-25 lead. The second half continued much the same way with the teams switching leads several times. Cape Central edged out Jackson by making six more free throws in the final two periods, helping the Tigers secure a 60-54 win.

Senior Cam Williams had 10 points in the game and 55 over the course of the tournament. He took home the Fan-Voted MVP.

"He's our most experienced guy," Cape Central coach Drew Church said about Williams. "In terms of points, he probably played 10 minutes through the first three games total. So we don't really care about points and in terms of how much they score, but he's so vital to this team just in terms of his leadership, his maturity, his communication, and just the inside presence he gives us."

In other games, Charleston secured a win in the third-place game over Advance. Woodland won the fifth-place game over Oak Ridge in a close contest. And Notre Dame, after losing to Scott City in the opening round, came back and won the consolation game over Meadow Heights.

This is such a fun tournament, drawing thousands to the Show Me Center over four days following the Christmas holiday. It's good basketball and even better memories made for the athletes, coaches and fans.

Thanks to all the organizers, volunteers and sponsors. A special note of appreciation to tournament director Matt Asher and all the schools who competed.

We are looking forward to next year's 79th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.