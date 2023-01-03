Cape Central wins Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship game between Cape Central and Jackson was an instant classic.
Cape Central dominated in the first three games of the tournament, but Jackson proved to be a worthy competitor Thursday night in the tournament finale as the teams played in front of a packed Show Me Center crowd.
Cape Central was hot early and finished the first quarter with a 15-4 lead. But the Indians came back and went into halftime with a narrow 28-25 lead. The second half continued much the same way with the teams switching leads several times. Cape Central edged out Jackson by making six more free throws in the final two periods, helping the Tigers secure a 60-54 win.
Senior Cam Williams had 10 points in the game and 55 over the course of the tournament. He took home the Fan-Voted MVP.
"He's our most experienced guy," Cape Central coach Drew Church said about Williams. "In terms of points, he probably played 10 minutes through the first three games total. So we don't really care about points and in terms of how much they score, but he's so vital to this team just in terms of his leadership, his maturity, his communication, and just the inside presence he gives us."
In other games, Charleston secured a win in the third-place game over Advance. Woodland won the fifth-place game over Oak Ridge in a close contest. And Notre Dame, after losing to Scott City in the opening round, came back and won the consolation game over Meadow Heights.
This is such a fun tournament, drawing thousands to the Show Me Center over four days following the Christmas holiday. It's good basketball and even better memories made for the athletes, coaches and fans.
Thanks to all the organizers, volunteers and sponsors. A special note of appreciation to tournament director Matt Asher and all the schools who competed.
We are looking forward to next year's 79th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.
Comments
-
-
Column (1/3/23)Yikes! Life is getting shorter in AmericaIt's one thing when government raises your taxes, suffocates your business with regulations or censors your tweets. It's far worse when government is to blame for actually shortening your life. U.S. life expectancy dropped to 76.4 years, the lowest...
-
-
Column (12/30/22)For teachers unions, parents and children come lastSchools in the Rochester school district in Michigan include in their curriculum a course called "History of Ethnic and Gender Studies." If my child were attending school there, I would wonder why this is in the curriculum as part of K-12 education...
-
Letter (12/29/22)Trans agenda a threat to Title IXRick Vandeven's letter (Dec. 22) described Sen. Thompson-Rehder's and Rep Burger's proposal as "a coordinated attack on our children" and "a shameless attempt to use the law to force archaic religious beliefs on all of us without any concern for the...
-
Column (12/29/22)Ending Title 42 would exacerbate the border crisisThe U.S. teeters on the brink of a complete meltdown at the border, and yet the Biden administration is still consumed with blame-shifting and evasions. Whatever happens at the border must be the fault of the prior administration, Joe Biden's...
-
Column (12/28/22)There's gold in the hillbilliesIt didn't surprise me when, backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, Father Thomas Joseph White began telling me that while he enjoyed touring with his band the Hillbilly Thomists, which consists of musical friars, he enjoys writing more. When not playing...
-
Column (12/28/22)Ukraine is America's latest stalemate warWe don't fight our wars to win anymore. We fight them to get to a stalemate. We've risked untold lives and wasted trillions of dollars to poorly fight wars for decades in places like Afghanistan and Iraq and Vietnam. Then we negotiate and leave. And...
-
Editorial (12/28/22)New state treasurer has connections with areaMissouri will have a new state treasurer, and the man filling the position for at least the next two years has connections to Southeast Missouri. Vivek Malek was announced by Gov. Mike Parson just before Christmas. The appointment of Malek, the...
-
Editorial (12/27/22)Blunt leaves Senate championing the promise of AmericaAt the end of the year, Roy Blunt will leave the United States Senate, a career in public policy that has spanned six decades. His 26 years in Washington, D.C. 14 in the House and the last 12 in the Senate were defined by his efforts to find...
-
Column (12/27/22)Congress has a fiscal road map it just needs to use itDealing with high inflation and an increasingly shaky economy, Americans are forced to make tougher spending choices. With public debt at an all-time high, government should do the same. This feat isn't that hard now that the Congressional Budget...
-
-
Column (12/24/22)How do we get our nation back on track?Some thoughts about our country as Christmas and the new year approach. In his Farewell Address to the nation in 1796, America's departing first president, George Washington, observed: "It is substantially true that virtue or morality is a necessary...
-
Column (12/24/22)It was a bad year for authoritarianismAs 2022 draws to a close, it's worth celebrating that this hasn't been a good year for authoritarianism. This might seem Pollyannish. After all, just last month, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance issued a report...
-
Editorial (12/23/22)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeAs is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share scripture from the Gospel according to Luke, Chapter 2: And it came to...
-
Letter (12/22/22)Transgender students deserve support to compete in sportsRegarding Sen. Thompson-Rehder and Rep. Burger's recent legislation proposals to openly discriminate against transgender students participating in middle and high school sports in Missouri, a casual glance at the current MSHSAA handbook reveals that...
-
Editorial (12/21/22)La Croix Church, area volunteers help feed the hungryThis time of year we get caught up in buying and receiving gifts. But it's worth remembering that while most of us are blessed to have a warm home and good food, there are others around the world who don't. For many years La Croix Church in Cape...
-
Editorial (12/19/22)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament kicks off next weekIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we certainly want to wish everyone a healthy and happy Christmas with family and friends. In this area, the week between Christmas and New Year's means high school basketball a bunch of basketball...
-
Letter (12/17/22)Salvation Army needs bell ringersThe Salvation Army is currently in the middle of our annual Red Kettle Drive and hopes you will be willing to help us. We are no longer hiring temporary employees to ring the bells. We decided their cost was too expensive compared to the results, so...
-
Editorial (12/16/22)Fluegge, Blunt to keynote SEMO commencement this weekendSoutheast Missouri State University will confer degrees to 1,071 students this weekend during its commencement ceremonies. Among the graduates, 675 are undergraduates with 380 masters students and 16 specialist candidates. Dr. Erin Fluegge, a...
-
Editorial (12/14/22)Live Nativity events this weekend at First Midwest Bank, Saint FrancisThere are many festive events to attend this time of year, ranging from parades and community tree lighting events to personal Christmas parties. And many churches are also hosting gatherings to celebrate the reason for the season. This weekend,...
-
-
Letter (12/13/22)Cape's handling of Business ParkAs a child, I remember Mom had a weekly amount allocated for groceries, gas and any other minor expenses that may occur during the week. Anytime my brothers, sister or I asked to spend money on something that wasn't in the budget for that week, Mom...
-
Editorial (12/12/22)Local resources available to prevent suicideThere's simply no other way to put it: Death by suicide is a tragic, gut-wrenching experience for families and friends. And for the individual, it's such an unnecessary ending to life. Recently, Southeast Missourian reporter Danny Walter wrote about...
-
Editorial (12/9/22)Local men recognized for heroic effortsYou're traveling and see a vehicle that has caught fire with an occupant inside. What do you do? Two local men were faced with this challenge in August. Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri, came upon a single-car...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.