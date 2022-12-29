The most wonderful time of the year?

For some people, the holiday season is a wonderful time spent with family and friends. It's a time when kids of all ages anticipate the surprises that await them and a celebration of faith for many. For others, it can be a time of increased stress, loneliness and isolation. Many people who start out excited for the season often say they cant wait for it to be over.

Often times, people get caught up in executing the picture-perfect family gathering, from beautiful decorations to the perfect meal. Television and social media constantly bombard us with what the perfect holiday is supposed to look like, causing us to lose sight of what is truly important. Have we learned nothing from The Grinch? Its not about gifts or how much you spend; its about showing the people around you how much you love them.

For some families, this time of year can be stressful. There may be ongoing family issues, separation or divorce, sickness, or several other factors that contribute to a painful holiday season. It can also be difficult for those in recovery from alcohol or drug abuse. While many are celebrating or having parties, others find themselves in situations where they struggle to avoid relapsing. It is important to remember those family members and friends and offer extra support this holiday season.

In the spirit of the season, let there be a focus on giving. Reach out to those who may be lonely or isolated and need a friendly face. Give them the gift of quality time this season. Make time to volunteer or donate to a worthy cause, and make it a family gift everyone can participate in! These are the gifts you cannot put a price tag on and can be a great way to make the most of the season and create great memories.