News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-29-22
Lead us, O Lord Jesus, in your righteousness that we may glorify you. Amen.
More to explore
-
Jackson Bowling Lanes a complete loss after early morning fireA fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. According to a Facebook post from...
-
Cape native leaves top positions at Southwest Airlines1A Cape Girardeau native, Mike Van de Ven, is among top management of Southwest Airlines the world's largest low-cost carrier now under federal government scrutiny because of an estimated 15,700 company flights canceled since wintry weather began...
-
-
3 arrested on drug charges in Scott City1An ongoing investigation yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics Sunday, Dec. 25, at a convenience store in Scott City. Taylor Pierce and Amanda Birdwell are each charged with two count of first-degree trafficking drugs and...
-
Meet Wesley Tew, the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau4When Wesley Tew became the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau he knew the congregation was a little "different," but in a good way. Not long after taking over the pulpit there was a funeral at the church and they had a motorcycle...
-
Extreme cold causes pipe bursts in Cape apartment complex8Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau dealt with numerous pipe bursts in its sprinkler system Monday, Dec. 26. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department shut down the buildings' sprinkler system until the pipes could be repaired. Cape Girardeau fire...
-
Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say whenMissouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal. The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that...
-
Year end 2022: Leaders passed2Leadership. Volunteerism. Excellence. Southeast Missouri lost more than a few exceptional people in 2022. Among them (listed chronologically) ... Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, died Jan. 6...
-
South Side Farms groundbreaking planned for early next year3South Side Farms, the Saint Francis Foundation's ambitious revitalization project for southern Cape Girardeau, will break ground in early 2023, foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth said. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee...
-
State declines to fund Jackson pavement improvement project2Citing the high price tag contained in recent bidding, the state's Highways and Transportation Commission has decided not to fund a project to upgrade a 3.55-mile stretch of West Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
-
What's Past is Prologue: Recalling Hong Kong's handover a quarter century ago from UK to China1Twenty-five years ago this past summer, 156 years of British rule of Hong Kong ended with the July 1, 1997, formal handover of the colony to the People's Republic of China. Britain's prime minister, Tony Blair, had been in office two months at the...
-
Most read 12/27/22Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injuredTOKYO -- Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since...
-
Most read 12/27/22Cape Girardeau podiatrist closes office3Zenon M. Duda, D.P.M., has announced he is closing his podiatry practice in Cape Girardeau for health reasons. Duda, a board certified foot surgeon, also spent time on staff at various hospitals, including Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical...
-
Year end 2022: The unusual stories from the regionWhile 2022 was a calmer year than recent others in Southeast Missouri -- cough, cough, 2020 -- it still featured a few unusual stories. Among them ... While exploring a Perry County cave system in early August, cavers discovered more than they...
-
TORCH winners honored in region2Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau recently honored three local businesses and one not-for-profit with the organization's TORCH Award. PC Medical Centers, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties and SirVent STL Chimney and Venting Service...
-
Two fires reported Friday in Cape2A structure fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage in Cape Girardeau early Friday morning, and an electrical substation fire caused about 1,300 city residents to temporarily lose power. According to a report from Dustin Koerber, deputy chief...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County to consider marijuana tax21Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent...
-
Saint Francis Healthcare names new CFO11Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Matthew Brandt, MBA, as the hospital system's new chief financial officer. Brandt joins Saint Francis from HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois, where he was director of finance/CFO for nearly...
-
Jackson man killed in Bollinger County crashA Jackson man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a one-car crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in northeast Bollinger County, Missouri. Richard E. Keller, 46, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route K, 4 miles north of...
-
City of Cape Girardeau to offer real tree pickup, dropoffThe City of Cape Girardeau is once again offering it's real Christmas tree disposal program. Residents can schedule a pickup, or drop off their tree with the city. Special pickups cost $5.75 plus the current fuel surcharge which is subject to...
-
Application deadline for Cape's Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition extended to Jan. 1The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee has extended the application deadline for submitting entries for the 10th annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. The new deadline is Sunday, Jan. 1. Every year, the committee selects a slate of...
-
Military ID office to reopen soonA temporary staffing issue has led Missouri National Guard officials to suspend ID card service in Cape Girardeau. According to Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, the matter affects the Guard's DEERS office at the local armory. DEERS Defense Enrollment...
-
Most read 12/23/22US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimateWASHINGTON -- Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of...
-
Most read 12/22/22Cape PD looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect7The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for help in locating a wanted suspect. Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, has multiple arrest warrants. According to a department Facebook post, Calicott recently resisted arrest and fled from officers....