Cape Chamber champions growth with 2023 strategic plan

It has been a year of change for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as chair Jeff Glenn stated in his Dec. 2 First Friday address. Overall, Glenn said they have been hyper-focused on growth for their organization, the Cape community and overall Southeast Missouri region.

This vision of growth has guided the Chambers strategic plan for the next three years, which President Rob Gilligan broke down into four pillars: people and talent, business growth and sustainability, business advocacy and quality of life.

The pillars of focus for the Chambers strategic plan were informed by an intensive research process they began last summer, with the intention of involving as many members as possible. Within each pillar, the Chamber has set strategies, which they are in the process of developing actionable plans and measures of success for.

People and Talent

The first pillar of the Chambers strategic plan focuses on an issue widely seen across all industries retaining and recruiting talent  which is why Gilligan said it has become a priority going forward. In order to grow, business must have the ability to support that growth with strong leaders and talent.

One of the greatest ROIs [return on investments] in our region is to recruit more people, Gilligan said.

Recruitment

Bringing talent to the region is vitally important to continue increasing businesses scalability, Gilligan said. With the largest generation retiring, there is a labor gap to fill within most organizations. The Chamber hopes to find ways to support local efforts to recruit talent and fill this gap.

Retention

While the Chamber wants to support recruiting outside talent, they also want to retain the talent that already exists in Southeast Missouri  specifically young professionals in the area, between the ages of 25 and 40 years old. Part of this conversation, Gilligan said, is finding ways to develop and mentor the future leaders of Southeast Missouri businesses.

Leadership Development

By aiding organizations in creating systems to develop their next leaders, the Chamber hopes to bridge the gap as past leaders retire. Gilligan said he knows there is a need for mentorship, and they are prepared to find ways to support organizations in building systems to develop their next leaders.

Business Growth and Sustainability

The second pillar is a given for any Chamber of Commerce: finding ways to create growth opportunities for local businesses, and not just growth, but sustainable growth.

What role can we play? Whether thats research support and knowledge, whether thats informational workshops, trainings, skills, connecting or networking opportunities that allow people to interact and mingle, we want to provide that, Gilligan said.

Technology

Technology has become a vital tool for economic progress and development, and can also be employed as a recruiting tool. The Chamber recognizes this, which is why they want to ensure the region is remaining competitive in the field of technology. Gilligan said they have plans to support technological growth through investments and knowledge.

Industry

In Southeast Missouri, manufacturing and trade industries are major components of the local economy. Gilligan said the Chamber wants to grow both industries, along with the areas existing employers, since the best opportunity for growth exists in [the Chambers] members today.

Entrepreneurship

The Chamber is also working to support existing and future entrepreneurship, as Gilligan called it the foundation of any economy. Increased entrepreneurship will help grow commerce and create jobs in the region, so the Chamber is looking for ways to back efforts that assist entrepreneurs in finding success.

Business Advocacy

For the next pillar, the Chamber plans to continue advocating for the current business community, not just in the city of Cape Girardeau, but all throughout Southeast Missouri.

So, the thought is, how do we create a better collaborative relational effort in our region so were all working together as a team, and both at the regional level and our conversations at the state level, Gilligan explained.

Local strategy and planning

The Chamber plans to advocate for businesses through clear, collaborative planning and support of the broader business community. They want to find ways to assist in the strategy and planning phases of local businesses, to advocate from the ground up.

Regional partnerships

Also, because Cape Girardeau serves as a hub for Southeast Missouri, the Chamber is seeking to expand their support to all of Southeast Missouri. By helping neighboring cities and towns succeed, they believe the city of Cape Girardeau will succeed.

We [want to] create a better collaborative relational effort in our region, so were all working together as a team, both at the regional level and our conversations at the state level, Gilligan said.

State and national partnerships

Gilligan said he has seen successful regional partnerships in chambers throughout the state, which is why another strategy for the Chamber is to build their relationships with other chambers within Missouri and nationally. By seeking guidance from partners, the Chamber hope to create a strong plan for the next three years that will benefit Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri.

Quality of Life

The final pillar is the underlying foundation of the Chambers strategic plan, Gilligan said. Through finding success in increasing the quality of life in Southeast Missouri, they believe success will follow in the other pillars: talent, business growth and advocacy.

Communities that put effort in truly investing and building a high quality of life will put themselves in a greater opportunity to be successful in those three other pillars, Gilligan said. Southeast Missouri, already has a very high quality of life to it, but how do we share that story?

Infrastructure

One important segment of an areas quality of life is its infrastructure. From retail spaces to restaurants and entertainment spots, the Chamber is prepared to invest and support current development projects, as well as champion new efforts to bring more growth to the region.

Tourism

Gilligan said tourism is another component that helps interest outsiders in the area. By creating the best experiences for visitors through programs like Visit Cape, the Chamber hopes to attract more people to become lifelong residents of Cape Girardeau.

Hospitality/Entertainment/Lifestyle

Gilligan said communities everywhere are seeing more people choosing where they want to live, based on lifestyle, then finding a job afterwards. Hospitality and entertainment opportunities are a major part of creating a fun, inviting lifestyle that will attract young professionals and families.

Were not an organization thats going to be able to build things. Thats not the role that the Chamber plays, but instead we can be advocates for [them], Gilligan said.

The Chambers Strategic Plan will go into effect in 2023, and last through the end of 2025. To get connected with resources for your business or become a member of the Chamber, visit capechamber.com.