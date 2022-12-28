Opinion: SEMO economics professor provides a deep dive on inflation
Current economic conditions present several questions to households, business leaders and public policymakers as the year comes to an end. Many are asking why inflation remained stubbornly high for the past two years? And, of course, when will inflation begin to ease?
In order to identify the challenges and opportunities in the current situation, it is important to understand how inflation is measured, as well as its underlying causes.
What is inflation?
Inflation means each dollar of income buys fewer goods and services. In more technical terms, inflation is the percentage change in the cost of living over some period of time. It is usually reported on a monthly or annual basis.
Multiple price indexes exist and can be used to calculate the pace at which the cost of living is changing. Key features that distinguish one price index from another include the types of goods and services that are monitored over time, the relative weights assigned to each product category and the outlets at which price data are collected. Some well-known examples of government-reported price indexes in the United States include the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, GDP deflator and Producer Price Index.
In the era of big data analytics, several private companies also report price data that can complement the information from public sector sources. For example, the software company Adobe reports its monthly Digital Price Index, which focuses exclusively on e-commerce prices.
The most publicized indicator of the cost of living in the United States is usually the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As its name suggests, the CPIs main objective is to measure how prices paid by consumers change over time. The basket of goods and services included in the CPI is determined based on national surveys of households. The selection of the basket is supposed to reflect regular purchases made by a typical urban family of four.
On a monthly basis, prices for goods and services in this basket are collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics from retail establishments in approximately 75 United States metropolitan areas. This information is used to construct an index number measuring the average level of prices at a given point in time. The inflation rate is created by calculating the percentage change in this index number between two consecutive periods of time.
What causes inflation and why should we care?
What causes inflation? The most concise answer would be the existence of too many dollars chasing too few goods. As products and services become relatively scarce in the marketplace, higher prices act as a rationing mechanism to prevent shortages and match sellers with buyers who are willing and able to pay more money. Strong demand for products and services among buyers tends to pull prices upward.
Meanwhile, limitations on supply in the market can also affect the upward impact of prices. The combination of these demand-pull and cost-push effects is a guaranteed recipe for inflation. This is exactly what happened over the past two years.
As 2022 began, the 12-month rate of inflation in the United States was 7.5%, which was the highest rate experienced in our nation since 1982. The root cause of this 40-year high in inflation reflected disruptions that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the strong economy that preceded it.
The United States economy was experiencing a tight labor market, unemployment at a 50-year low and somewhat high levels of personal savings when the world suddenly experienced the pandemic in 2020. Strong economic conditions entering the pandemic provided some cushion for the negative shocks it presented.
The lockdown months of February through April 2020 brought a sudden halt and sharp decline in economic activity. In the months that followed, the economy rebounded as robust growth in employment and consumer spending coincided with bottlenecks in the global supply chain, which resulted from pandemic-related factory and warehouse shutdowns as well as labor shortages. During the same time period, multiple rounds of fiscal relief packages and a loose monetary policy provided further stimulus to consumer and business spending.
For example, the growth rate in M2, a key measure of the nations money supply, grew at a rate of 27% from March 2020 through February 2021. The combination of these factors aligned with the expectation that too many dollars chasing too few goods is a reliable path to higher inflation.
For the last 15 years, inflation has been fairly tame, albeit the years 2021 and 2022 have been exceptions. Based on the CPI, the average annual rate of inflation was 1.7% from 2007 through 2020, which would be considered low by historical standards for the United States. At this rate, the cost of living for a typical household would double in approximately 40 years. This pace is a stark contrast to what we have experienced this year.
When compounded over time, single-digit differences in the annual inflation rate can have substantial impacts on our standard of living. If we consider a 9.1% rate of inflation, which was observed during the 12-month period ending in June 2022 as inflation hit a peak, it would only take eight years for the cost of living to double in size. Equally concerning, a 9.1% rate of inflation would exceed the average rate of return on the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, which would make retirement planning a much more daunting task.
Price stability is a term used by economists to describe continuous periods of low inflation, typically between 0% and 3% on an annual basis. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan once described price stability as an environment in which expected changes in the cost of living do not significantly alter household or business decisions.
In other words, households would not hoard excessive savings out of fear that future inflation will erode their living standards. Given the long-term nature of many financial decisions made by households such as saving for retirement or borrowing to purchase a car or house predictability and stability in future expenses are likely to influence spending decisions in the present.
Businesses also benefit from price stability when it enables a clearer understanding of future revenues and costs. Less uncertainty in inflation expectations can boost confidence in making present-day expenditures related to hiring new employees or investing in physical assets.
What is the outlook for 2023?
It is hard to imagine further surges of inflation into double-digit levels occurring during 2023. When looking at the current environment, there are key differences when compared to this time last year.
First and foremost, monetary policy has tightened over the past year. The Federal Open Market Committee raised its federal funds rate target, which currently stands at a range of 3.75% to 4%, a total of six times during 2022. Higher interest rates will likely slow spending by consumers and businesses, which should dampen inflation and perhaps the tight labor market as well.
The American consumer has inflation fatigue. Retail spending has struggled to keep up with inflation and the personal saving rate has fallen to its lowest level prior to the Great Recession of 2007 - 2009. Thus far, the holiday shopping season has been characterized by price-sensitive consumers and competitive pressure among retailers to offer deep discounts.
Looking at all these factors, inflation is expected to soften during 2023. While inflation based on the CPI will likely remain above the 2% level experienced during much of the last decade, the changing macroeconomic conditions suggest a slowdown is on the horizon.
David Yaskewich, Ph.D., is a professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State University. He also serves as chairman of SEMO's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department.
-
Jackson Bowling Alley 'a complete loss' after early morning fireA fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. According to a Facebook post from...
-
Meet Wesley Tew, the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau3When Wesley Tew became the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau he knew the congregation was a little "different," but in a good way. Not long after taking over the pulpit there was a funeral at the church and they had a motorcycle...
-
Extreme cold causes pipe bursts in Cape apartment complex3Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau dealt with numerous pipe bursts in its sprinkler system Monday, Dec. 26. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department shut down the buildings' sprinkler system until the pipes could be repaired. Cape Girardeau fire...
-
Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say whenMissouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal. The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that...
-
Year end 2022: Leaders passed2Leadership. Volunteerism. Excellence. Southeast Missouri lost more than a few exceptional people in 2022. Among them (listed chronologically) ... Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, died Jan. 6...
-
South Side Farms groundbreaking planned for early next year2South Side Farms, the Saint Francis Foundation's ambitious revitalization project for southern Cape Girardeau, will break ground in early 2023, foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth said. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee...
-
State declines to fund Jackson pavement improvement project2Citing the high price tag contained in recent bidding, the state's Highways and Transportation Commission has decided not to fund a project to upgrade a 3.55-mile stretch of West Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
-
What's Past is Prologue: Recalling Hong Kong's handover a quarter century ago from UK to China1Twenty-five years ago this past summer, 156 years of British rule of Hong Kong ended with the July 1, 1997, formal handover of the colony to the People's Republic of China. Britain's prime minister, Tony Blair, had been in office two months at the...
-
Most read 12/27/22Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injuredTOKYO -- Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since...
-
Most read 12/27/22Cape Girardeau podiatrist closes office3Zenon M. Duda, D.P.M., has announced he is closing his podiatry practice in Cape Girardeau for health reasons. Duda, a board certified foot surgeon, also spent time on staff at various hospitals, including Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical...
-
Year end 2022: The unusual stories from the regionWhile 2022 was a calmer year than recent others in Southeast Missouri -- cough, cough, 2020 -- it still featured a few unusual stories. Among them ... While exploring a Perry County cave system in early August, cavers discovered more than they...
-
TORCH winners honored in region2Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau recently honored three local businesses and one not-for-profit with the organization's TORCH Award. PC Medical Centers, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties and SirVent STL Chimney and Venting Service...
-
Two fires reported Friday in Cape2A structure fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage in Cape Girardeau early Friday morning, and an electrical substation fire caused about 1,300 city residents to temporarily lose power. According to a report from Dustin Koerber, deputy chief...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County to consider marijuana tax21Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent...
-
Saint Francis Healthcare names new CFO11Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Matthew Brandt, MBA, as the hospital system's new chief financial officer. Brandt joins Saint Francis from HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois, where he was director of finance/CFO for nearly...
-
Jackson man killed in Bollinger County crashA Jackson man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a one-car crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in northeast Bollinger County, Missouri. Richard E. Keller, 46, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route K, 4 miles north of...
-
City of Cape Girardeau to offer real tree pickup, dropoffThe City of Cape Girardeau is once again offering it's real Christmas tree disposal program. Residents can schedule a pickup, or drop off their tree with the city. Special pickups cost $5.75 plus the current fuel surcharge which is subject to...
-
Application deadline for Cape's Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition extended to Jan. 1The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee has extended the application deadline for submitting entries for the 10th annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. The new deadline is Sunday, Jan. 1. Every year, the committee selects a slate of...
-
Military ID office to reopen soonA temporary staffing issue has led Missouri National Guard officials to suspend ID card service in Cape Girardeau. According to Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, the matter affects the Guard's DEERS office at the local armory. DEERS Defense Enrollment...
-
Most read 12/23/22US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimateWASHINGTON -- Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of...
-
Snow, extremely low temperatures arrive with first winter storm of season ThursdaySoutheast Missouri, along with much of the Midwest, is expected to be hit by a severe winter storm just a day after the winter solstice. Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency for inclement weather. The forecast wintry mix of rain, which...
-
Jackson OKs 2023 budget, economic development fundJackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has referred to the city's approved 2023 spending plan as "a good, solid budget overall, with realistic revenues projected." Hahs told city aldermen Monday, Dec. 19, that expected municipal revenues totals $39.5 million in...
-
Wreaths Across America honors vets in Jackson5Jackson's Ward 2 Alderman Dave Hitt is lauding the efforts on Saturday, Dec. 17, to lay wreaths on veterans' graves at both Russell Heights and Jackson City cemeteries. Hitt, a veteran and active in Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post No. 158,...
-
Cape PD looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect7The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for help in locating a wanted suspect. Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, has multiple arrest warrants. According to a department Facebook post, Calicott recently resisted arrest and fled from officers....
-
Landmark Hospitals founder speaks on future of health care1At a Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21, guest speaker Bill Kapp spoke about Fountain Life, his new data-driven preventive health care clinics. Fountain Life was cofounded two years ago by Kapp, a retired orthopedic surgeon...
-
County commission agenda 12-22-22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 19, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting n Approval of closed...
-
Most read 12/21/22Casino revenue outpacing pre-COVID numbers; admissions down from 2021According to the most recent Missouri Gaming Commission statistics, 10 of the state's 13 riverboat gaming casinos including in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville saw their admissions drop in November compared to the same month a year ago. Century...