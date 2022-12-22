Transgender students deserve support to compete in sports

Letter to the Editor

Regarding Sen. Thompson-Rehder and Rep. Burger's recent legislation proposals to openly discriminate against transgender students participating in middle and high school sports in Missouri, a casual glance at the current MSHSAA handbook reveals that this issue has long been addressed. Coed sports are sanctioned under these guidelines, and transgender student participation is specifically addressed per policy that was taken in part from the approved NCAA Transgender Participation Policy of 2012. Republicans are solving another problem that doesn't exist, something they excel at.

LGBTQ+ students are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers. Transgender student athletes participate in sports for enjoyment and a sense of belonging, same as anyone else. By singling out a demographic that is highly marginalized, Thompson-Rehder and Burger are contributing to the hate that these students already experience. They are bullying some of the most vulnerable young people in our society. So much for the "pro-life" party.

This coordinated attack on our children did not materialize because of some noble concern for the purity of girls' sports. Rather, these bills are a shameless attempt to use the law to force archaic religious beliefs on all of us without any concern for the consequences.

Transgender people are our family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. They are humans worthy of dignity and respect.

Rep. Burger is quoted as saying he hasn't received any negative feedback regarding his proposed legislation. He should step out of his Republican echo chamber. Trans athletes belong in sports.

RICK VANDEVEN, Chaffee, Missouri