Cape PD looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for help in locating a wanted suspect.

Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, has multiple arrest warrants. According to a department Facebook post, Calicott recently resisted arrest and fled from officers. Police are considering him armed and dangerous.

Calicott is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Calicotts whereabout may call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or text CAPEPD to 847411.