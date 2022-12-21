La Croix Church, area volunteers help feed the hungry

Editorial

This time of year we get caught up in buying and receiving gifts. But it's worth remembering that while most of us are blessed to have a warm home and good food, there are others around the world who don't.

For many years La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau has hosted food-packing events to support Feed My Starving Children, a Christian not-for-profit organization that distributes food to malnourished children in about 70 countries.

While many people from the church volunteer their time to pack nutritious meals, the project has grown to include many throughout this community. Other church members have gotten involved, and even some athletic teams have joined in the effort. It's truly an amazing demonstration of God's love.

"Children would die if they don't receive these meals," Ruth Ann Orr, missions coordinator for the church, told the Southeast Missourian prior to this year's food-packing event. "And so, it's more than just a nice thing, a present. It's literally saving lives."

This year volunteers helped pack 536,544 meals, which will feed 1,469 children every day for a year.

This event reminds us of Jesus' words in Matthew Chapter 25:

"Then the King will say to those on his right, 'Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.'

"Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?'

"The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'"

You can find a photo gallery of this year's food-packing event online at semissourian.com. Thank you to La Croix Church and many other volunteers from the community for being the hands and feet of Jesus.