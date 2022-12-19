News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Local Youth Take to the Skies
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
On Dec 18, 2022, six cadets from the Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron and six cadets from the Cape Central High School Air Force JrROTC program participated in orientation flights at the Cape Girardeau airport. A few days earlier on Dec 3, 2022, three cadets from the Southeast Missouri State University Air Force ROTC program were also given orientation rides. The orientation rides were organized by the Local Civil Air Patrol squadron, Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite. The Civil Air Patrol pilots were from the Gateway Senior Squadron and the Wentzville Composite Squadron from the St. Louis Area. The Civil Air Patrol aircraft included a Cessna 182 and a Cessna 172 with the latest Garmin Glass G-1000 instruments. The pilots completed a walk around of the airplane with the cadets to teach the cadets about the aircraft. All the cadets were given the opportunity to fly in the front co-pilot seat and most cadets also had the chance to ride in the back seat as well. While in the co-pilot seat, cadets received instruction based and were able to fly the aircraft during the flight. Civil Air Patrol cadets are provided with opportunity to complete up to 5 powered and 5 unpowered orientation flights. Civil Air Patrol provides additional opportunities for our cadets to learn about aviation and aerospace.
The Civil Air Patrol aircraft support the Civil Air Patrols emergency services and aerospace education missions. Learn more about the Civil Air Patrol cadet orientation program: https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/cadets/parents/cadet-orientation-fligh.... Learn more about becoming a Civil Air Patrol Pilot: https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/emergency-services/pilots
About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron
The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov or our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.
About Missouri Wing
The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.
About Civil Air Patrol
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAPs 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAPs Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
Comments
More to explore
-
Local News 12/20/22Cape Council votes to reappoint Guard to economic development board6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to reappoint Councilman Robbie Guard to the not-for-profit Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. SE MO REDI Board of Directors at their meeting Monday, Dec. 19. Mayor Stacy...
-
Local News 12/20/22Gas prices higher in Southeast Missouri than other parts of state9The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Herculaneum, Jefferson County, Missouri, was $2.35 on Monday, Dec. 19. In the Northeast Missouri town of Hannibal, boyhood home of Mark Twain, the pump price was even lower: $2.32. In Cape Girardeau, the...
-
-
-
Local News 12/19/22Cape School District buys former church building14Cape Girardeau School District has purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in addition, the district's Early Childhood...
-
Most read 12/19/22Downtown Cape Girardeau craft breweries form 'Beermuda Triangle'1Beer and charity are coming together in downtown Cape Girardeau to create what is being called "Beermuda Triangle", a play on words that started as a nickname by three craft brewers and has blossomed into a fundraising project. Craft brewers...
-
Local News 12/19/22Two face drug charges in Scott City4Two Scott City men face multiple drug charges after an investigation by the Scott City Police Department. Kyle Lee Morgan and Kevin Morgan are each charged with three counts of delivering controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or...
-
Most read 12/19/22Water & William Olive Oil opens in Cape Girardeau2Water & William Olive Oil Co., 105 William St. opened Friday, Dec. 9, in the River & Rails business development in downtown Cape Girardeau. Owners Georgia and Todd Lowman said there is no secret about the origin of the name of the specialty...
-
-
-
City manager withdraws as candidate for N. Dakota job12Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin was among four finalists named for the city administrator position in Fargo, North Dakota. Haskin dropped out of consideration for the position Thursday, according to Gregg Schildberger, Fargo's director of...
-
John Mehner to depart SEMO; Dan Presson named3John Mehner is resigning as assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, a job the longtime business leader has held since March 1, 2022. The formal announcement of Mehner's...
-
Sikeston man is found guilty of 2019 murder of Illinois man2MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County, Illinois, jury found a Sikeston, Missouri, man guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man. Olando/Orlando "T.J." Sheron, 27, of Sikeston was found...
-
-
Most read 12/17/22Scott Rhodes: The city loses more than $3 million of taxpayer money in shadow transaction35Why does the City of Cape Girardeau continue to operate in the shadow of darkness? My name is Scott Rhodes, and my family and I own The Rhodes Group, a commercial real estate development company. I am responding to Mayor Stacy Kinder's column dated...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-19-22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-19-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard...
-
SEMO Graduation Fall '22
-
-
-
Puxico man killed in two-vehicle crash in Scott CountyA Puxico, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Scott County. Ryan C. Winingnear, 29, of Puxico was traveling westbound on Highway HH, 2 miles north of Miner, Missouri, when his vehicle struck the rear of the turning westbound...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 15, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Cape airport close to hitting passenger goal, getting more federal money13Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will likely be close to hitting a boarding milestone by the end of the year, paving the way for more federal funds at the airport. Airport manager Katrina Amos said she feels pretty confident the airport will get...
-
Scott City, Chaffee, become Purple Heart cities1Two Scott County communities have joined more than 900 U.S. municipalities nationwide designated as Purple Heart cities. A Purple Heart combat decoration is considered America's oldest military medal and is awarded in the name of the sitting U.S....
-
SEMO holds event to help high school sophomores become College BoundTo help students learn more about the value of a college degree, Southeast Missouri State University has begun hosting high school sophomores on campus to attend the university's College Bound events. These one-day events give the students a chance...
-
-
La Croix begins process for possible split from United Methodist Church30La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau could soon be among the thousands of other churches across the country to leave the United Methodist Church. La Croix senior pastor Ron Watts announced to the congregation during services last weekend that the...
-
Potential SEMO Crime Lab expansion exploredA visioning meeting, a working lunch and a tour were held Monday, Dec. 12, about the future of the Southeast Missouri Crime Laboratory at 122 S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The lab has had an interesting history. n 1976: The lab began operating out...
-
Eagle Ridge Christian School looks to expand for growing enrollment2Demand for enrollment at Eagle Ridge Christian School is higher than ever, but the school doesn't have the physical space to bring in new students. In a letter, Mark Carbaugh, senior Pastor at Rock of the Cape Church, requested advice and input on...
-
SEMO Marching Band uniforms bring new look to old tradition1Anyone who went to a Redhawk's football game this season may have noticed the Marching Band got new uniforms. Jim Daughters, director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University, said the previous uniforms were over 10 years old, made from wool...
-
U.S. 61 in Cape reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 at mile marker 93 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/15/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Scott County sheriff says he will seek lawful return of K-9 Rex18BENTON, Mo. A day after the Scott County Commission ordered the countys K-9 to be reunited with its former handler, the sheriff said early Wednesday he will seek the lawful return of K-9 Rex. In a news release issued Wednesday, Scott County...
-
Rep. Jason Smith a finalist to lead powerful House panel11Southeast Missouri's U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of three men vying to become chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in the 118th Congress, which is set to begin Jan. 3. A spokesperson in Smith's Washington office told the...
-
Guilty plea on hate, arson charges in Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau fire1A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges for setting a fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau two years ago, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 13. Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, entered the plea in the...
-
Most read 12/14/22Scott County Commission to Juden: Bring Rex home18BENTON, Mo. Hours after Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury announced early Tuesday, Dec. 13, he would not be retiring the countys K-9, Rex, the countys three commissioners ordered for the K-9 to return home with its previous handler, former Scott...
-
Most read 12/12/22Tree Top Saloon to open in northern Cape Girardeau County4Tree Top Saloon, 4946 County Road 532 in Pocahontas, advertised on Facebook as a performance and event venue with a bar and food offerings, expects to open later this month. Tree Top's most striking feature is the business literally is a tree house...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.