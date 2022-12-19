Local Youth Take to the Skies

On Dec 18, 2022, six cadets from the Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron and six cadets from the Cape Central High School Air Force JrROTC program participated in orientation flights at the Cape Girardeau airport. A few days earlier on Dec 3, 2022, three cadets from the Southeast Missouri State University Air Force ROTC program were also given orientation rides. The orientation rides were organized by the Local Civil Air Patrol squadron, Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite. The Civil Air Patrol pilots were from the Gateway Senior Squadron and the Wentzville Composite Squadron from the St. Louis Area. The Civil Air Patrol aircraft included a Cessna 182 and a Cessna 172 with the latest Garmin Glass G-1000 instruments. The pilots completed a walk around of the airplane with the cadets to teach the cadets about the aircraft. All the cadets were given the opportunity to fly in the front co-pilot seat and most cadets also had the chance to ride in the back seat as well. While in the co-pilot seat, cadets received instruction based and were able to fly the aircraft during the flight. Civil Air Patrol cadets are provided with opportunity to complete up to 5 powered and 5 unpowered orientation flights. Civil Air Patrol provides additional opportunities for our cadets to learn about aviation and aerospace.

The Civil Air Patrol aircraft support the Civil Air Patrols emergency services and aerospace education missions. Learn more about the Civil Air Patrol cadet orientation program: https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/cadets/parents/cadet-orientation-fligh.... Learn more about becoming a Civil Air Patrol Pilot: https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/emergency-services/pilots

About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron

The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov or our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.

About Missouri Wing

The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.

About Civil Air Patrol

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAPs 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAPs Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.