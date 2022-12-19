Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament kicks off next week

Editorial

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we certainly want to wish everyone a healthy and happy Christmas with family and friends.

In this area, the week between Christmas and New Year's means high school basketball  a bunch of basketball games, actually.

This 78th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament kicks off Monday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center. First game begins at 9 a.m. with the final contest at 7:30 p.m. The tournament continues through the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Cape Central received the No. 1 seed in the tournament, followed by Charleston, Jackson, Advance, Notre Dame, Oran, Woodland, Oak Ridge, Kelly, Meadow Heights, Chaffee, Scott City, Scott County Central, Delta, Leopold and Bell City.

The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Regardless of the outcome, it's a fun experience for these basketball players to compete on the Show Me Center floor. And generations of players will make their way to the arena next week, along with many parents, students and other community members. While the basketball competition is good, it's also about school spirit and seeing old friends.

Thanks to all the athletes, coaches, volunteers and sponsors who help make this tournament possible. A special note of appreciation to tournament director Matt Asher for his leadership.

The Southeast Missourian will have wall-to-wall coverage in print and online. And the final day will be livestreamed on the www.Semoball.com Facebook page.

We look forward to seeing you at next week's Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.