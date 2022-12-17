Salvation Army needs bell ringers
The Salvation Army is currently in the middle of our annual Red Kettle Drive and hopes you will be willing to help us. We are no longer hiring temporary employees to ring the bells. We decided their cost was too expensive compared to the results, so we have switched to an all-volunteer supply of bell ringers. Unfortunately, the response has not been what we hoped for.
Kettle proceeds compromise much of the income generated by the Salvation Army. Those kettle proceeds pay for most of everything that The Salvation Army does for the people in our community. How much we can do for the community is determined by how much is donated to the kettles. The kettle contributions help those less fortunate than the general public. Some of the community projects that benefit from the donations are as follows:
Food Pantry: Food assistance for those in need.
Meals with friends: Free lunch served to anyone in the community.
Summer Camp: An overnight camp that is held for children during part of the summer.
Air Rifles and Archery: Training and practice. The most important aspect of these two activities is the safety training that both adults and children receive.
You can volunteer to help us Love Beyond Christmas by calling The Salvation Army at (573) 335-7000 or by going to registertoring.com to sign up.
LILY REINIER, captain, The Salvation Army, Cape Girardeau
