Elite Travel, Inc. Disney Specialist spends birthday at Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Tonya Blunt, Travel Advisor and Disney specialist, visited Walt Disney World to celebrate her birthday and Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Blunt had the privilege of staying at Disneys Saratoga Springs Resort at Walt Disney World. This resort is conveniently located next to Disney Springs and an easy bus ride away from the Magic Kingdom. Bus transportation can also be utilized to other resorts.

She had the opportunity to attend the revival of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue after its long closure due to COVID-19. The Hoop-Dee-Doo has brought joy to families from all over the world since 1974.

Blunt stated, Walt Disney World is always a magical vacation- even more fun when you are celebrating a birthday! Its the perfect family vacation destination, but also great for a girls trip, honeymoon, or solo traveler.

Getting to stay at multiple resorts and experience all the magic and wonder of the parks helps me to better advise my clients on upcoming trips. I love educating guests on the ins and outs of all things Disney! In a world where things are constantly changing, its important for people in the travel industry to be on top of the new and changing policies; this helps us be the best possible travel advisors for our clients.

During her time in the parks, Blunt familiarized herself even more with the Genie Plus and Lightening Lane programs. Experiencing and using these apps firsthand at the park is the best training available. Blunt says she is looking forward to passing on her knowledge to Elite Travel clients and creating more magical moments.

