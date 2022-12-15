*Menu
Students can apply for CFO scholarships beginning Jan. 1

User-submitted story by Community Foundation of the Ozarks
Thursday, December 15, 2022

Applications for about $1.8 million in scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will open on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023  a month earlier than previous years. The change gives students pursuing advanced educational opportunities an additional month to apply for scholarships, most of which will close in mid-March.

The CFO holds about 480 scholarship funds that will provide nearly 1,000 scholarships for students across central and southern Missouri for the 202324 school year. The scholarships are open to students for higher education and technical training programs.

Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.

From there, students will be required to answer two eligibility questions, which will bring up a list of scholarships for which the student may be eligible. Students also can contact the counseling offices at their schools. Application deadlines vary, with the first due in mid-March. Amounts range from $400 to $7,500 per academic year, with many renewable for up to three additional years.

Several scholarship funds are awarding for the first time this year, including:

 The Ruby Ayla Griffin Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Wheatland and Dadeville high schools that participated in Future Farmers of America;

 The Mary P. Pettit Memorial Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Lutie High School and students receiving a HiSET certification from Theodosia;

 The Hanks Family Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Ozark High School that demonstrate financial need; and

 The Kennett Class of 1972 Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Kennett High School, marking the first CFO-administered scholarship for the Bootheel region.

Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with specific intentions, such as supporting students who graduate from the donors alma mater, pursue a certain field of study, or are members of marginalized or underserved populations. On the CFOs online application system, each scholarship entry lists criteria for eligibility.

After hearing from many guidance counselors, the decision to move the start of our scholarship application period was an easy one, said Beth Hersh, the CFOs director of scholarships. We are grateful to serve as this important resource for both students and donors in our region.

For more information about CFO scholarship programs, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call (417) 864-6199.

Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through with assets of $375 million as of June 30.

