Prayer 12-15-22
O Lord God, may we generously give to others, showing your great love. Amen.
La Croix begins process for possible split from United Methodist ChurchLa Croix Church in Cape Girardeau could soon be among the thousands of other churches across the country to leave the United Methodist Church. La Croix senior pastor Ron Watts announced to the congregation during services last weekend that the...
Potential SEMO Crime Lab expansion exploredA visioning meeting, a working lunch and a tour were held Monday, Dec. 12, about the future of the Southeast Missouri Crime Laboratory at 122 S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The lab has had an interesting history. n 1976: The lab began operating out...
Eagle Ridge Christian School looks to expand for growing enrollmentDemand for enrollment at Eagle Ridge Christian School is higher than ever, but the school doesn't have the physical space to bring in new students. In a letter, Mark Carbaugh, senior Pastor at Rock of the Cape Church, requested advice and input on...
SEMO Marching Band uniforms bring new look to old traditionAnyone who went to a Redhawk's football game this season may have noticed the Marching Band got new uniforms. Jim Daughters, director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University, said the previous uniforms were over 10 years old, made from wool...
U.S. 61 in Cape reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 at mile marker 93 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/15/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Scott County sheriff says he will seek lawful return of K-9 Rex10BENTON, Mo. A day after the Scott County Commission ordered the countys K-9 to be reunited with its former handler, the sheriff said early Wednesday he will seek the lawful return of K-9 Rex. In a news release issued Wednesday, Scott County...
Rep. Jason Smith a finalist to lead powerful House panel11Southeast Missouri's U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of three men vying to become chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in the 118th Congress, which is set to begin Jan. 3. A spokesperson in Smith's Washington office told the...
Guilty plea on hate, arson charges in Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau fire1A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges for setting a fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau two years ago, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 13. Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, entered the plea in the...
Scott County Commission to Juden: Bring Rex home17BENTON, Mo. Hours after Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury announced early Tuesday, Dec. 13, he would not be retiring the countys K-9, Rex, the countys three commissioners ordered for the K-9 to return home with its previous handler, former Scott...
Cape County commissioners select different site for emergency ops center4In a news release dated Tuesday, Dec. 13, Cape Girardeau County commissioners announced they will locate a new approximately 7,000-square-foot emergency operations center (EOC) not in county-owned Klaus Park to which some residents objected in a...
Christmas a Humbug? Holiday yard sign finds new home2Since 2006, Darryl Ramsey has put up a Christmas decoration in his yard that some found amusing and others ... not so much. The decoration was a 6-foot-high and 24-foot-long wooden frame, covered in strings of Christmas lights spelling out the...
Cape Fire Department's Watkins named to state boardGov. Mike Parson has named an employee with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department to the state board on earthquake preparedness. James Watkins, longtime Region E Disaster Preparedness coordinator with the department, has been appointed to the Missouri...
Holidays affect Cape trash pickupThe upcoming holidays will affect trash and recycling pickup and will close some city offices in Cape Girardeau. The city will observe Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 23; Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 26; and New Year's Day on Monday, Jan. 2. During...
Suspect named in Friday stabbing in Cape1Eldon McAdory, 46, has been charged with domestic assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for an alleged stabbing Friday in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North West End Boulevard. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public...
Another long street repair list next year in Cape16This year has been among the busiest in Cape Girardeau's history for street repair. City engineer Amy Ferris said residents can expect more of the same next year. Ferris said the city and contractors are playing catch-up on Transportation Trust Fund...
Bi-state Christmas Country Church Tour returns this weekPerry County Heritage Tourism will offer its 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16. The self-guided tour features century-old rural churches in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste....
Have some hot chocolate; make a Christmas card1Gary Tyler, outreach specialist for Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, crafts gnome Christmas ornaments Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, as students pass by to grab a cup of hot chocolate while they navigate finals for the...
Trevor Pulley praises community, looks to be hands-on in Cape city administration roles6Trevor Pulley sat in his first floor City Hall office in Cape Girardeau, looking out the eastward-facing windows to see downtown and the muddy Mississippi River below. It's one of the "best views in town," he said, made possible by those in the...
Cape man dies in crash Saturday near ChaffeeA Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 10, north of Chaffee, Missouri. Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson, 27, was southbound on Highway 77 when the 2022 Hyundai Elantra he was driving ran off the right side of the road and...
Jefferson Elementary students receive beanies knitted from their own designs5Prekindergarten students received beanies made from yarn based on their own design on Friday, Dec. 9, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Julie Ray, a retired Early Childhood professor who volunteers at Jefferson, said she introduced...
Most read 12/12/22EquipmentShare expands to Cape GirardeauEquipmentShare will employ between 20 and 30 full-time employees at its new Cape Girardeau location, according to Meg Judy, deputy director of public relations and communications for the Columbia, Missouri-based firm. Judy said the company, founded...
Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to speak to SEMO graduates this weekendRetiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who has represented Missouri in Congress for 26 years and in the Senate since 2011, will deliver remarks at the 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, fall commencement at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me...
Rone ready to leave legislative role behind2PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. Missouri 149th District Rep. Don Rone readily remembers how he felt when he walked into the Missouri State Capitol as a newly-elected legislator. Stepping onto the House floor to be sworn in, Rone said he looked around at the...
Most read 12/12/22Tree Top Saloon to open in northern Cape Girardeau County4Tree Top Saloon, 4946 County Road 532 in Pocahontas, advertised on Facebook as a performance and event venue with a bar and food offerings, expects to open later this month. Tree Top's most striking feature is the business literally is a tree house...
Local News 12/10/22Record-setting year for Cape Girardeau County general sales tax revenue4In the latest indication of strong bricks-and-mortar local retail activity, Cape Girardeau County broke the $9 million barrier in annual general sales tax revenue for the first time in 2022, according to information supplied by state Department of...
Local News 12/10/22Petition aims to reunite K-9, handler13An online petition to reunite a Scott County Sheriff's Office's retiring K-9 with his former handler and officer has garnered more than 9,000 signatures within 24 hours, and the issue has earned a spot on the agenda for the county commission's next...
Most read 12/10/22Three reported dead in Butler County incidentLaw enforcement officials said they believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County, Missouri, before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff's department was called shortly...
Most read 12/9/22Cape Girardeau residents had unusual Google searches this year2According to Google's data, a significant amount of people in Cape Girardeau needed a good recipe for chili mac. The search engine giant has released its Local Year in Search results for 2022 ahead of close of the year. The search habits of people...
Most read 12/8/22How weed legalization affects local police officers5Recreational marijuana was officially legalized Thursday, Dec. 8, in Missouri, exactly a month after voters in the Show Me state approved a constitutional amendment. While Amendment 3 contains 39 pages of legal text on the sale and distribution of...