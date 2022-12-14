Rep. Jason Smith a finalist to lead powerful House panel
Southeast Missouri's U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of three men vying to become chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in the 118th Congress, which is set to begin Jan. 3.
A spokesperson in Smith's Washington office told the Southeast Missourian a decision on the chairmanship by the House Republican Steering Committee could be pushed to early January at least until after the speakership election.
Republican Kevin McCarthy of California is the odds-on favorite to reach the necessary 218 votes to become speaker.
Ways and Means
Referred to in an April 2, 2021, article on www.politico.com as Congress's "most prestigious committee," the 45-member tax-writing panel of which Smith is already a member has jurisdiction over all taxation and tariffs and has oversight for the following programs and functions, among others:
* Social Security
* unemployment benefits
* Medicare
* enforcement of child-support laws
Candidacy
Smith, reelected in November with 76.6% of the vote to the U.S. House seat representing 30 counties in Southern and Southeast Missouri, talked Dec. 7 to Punchbowl News in the nation's capital about his "closing argument" to GOP colleagues in his quest to lead Ways and Means.
Smith, who said the GOP is "the party of the working class," stressed his personal roots in the 19-minute interview, noting he grew up in a single-wide trailer, with an auto mechanic father and a mother who worked in a factory.
"My mother worked on an assembly line until the business closed and the jobs were sent to another country," Smith said. "My working class background, how I was raised, will drive the policies I'll have growing jobs, growing wages, financial security and providing for American workers, families and farmers."
Competition
The two other announced GOP candidates are Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida and Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska.
Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Jefferson City, Missouri, is one of the steering committee members who will select the next Ways and Means chair and says Smith has his vote.
"To rise to the point where [Smith} has coming from the humble background that he had is a testament to his work ethic, his intelligence, his ability to work with people," Luetkemeyer told Roll Call, a D.C.-based magazine.
Smith, 42, has represented the 8th District since 2013, and is the ranking member of the House Budget Committee.
Comments
-
City manager withdraws as candidate for N. Dakota job9Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin was among four finalists named for the city administrator position in Fargo, North Dakota. Haskin dropped out of consideration for the position Thursday, according to Gregg Schildberger, Fargo's director of...
-
John Mehner to depart SEMO; Dan Presson named3John Mehner is resigning as assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, a job the longtime business leader has held since March 1, 2022. The formal announcement of Mehner's...
-
Sikeston man is found guilty of 2019 murder of Illinois man2MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County, Illinois, jury found a Sikeston, Missouri, man guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man. Olando/Orlando "T.J." Sheron, 27, of Sikeston was found...
-
-
Most read 12/17/22Scott Rhodes: The city loses more than $3 million of taxpayer money in shadow transaction30Why does the City of Cape Girardeau continue to operate in the shadow of darkness? My name is Scott Rhodes, and my family and I own The Rhodes Group, a commercial real estate development company. I am responding to Mayor Stacy Kinder's column dated...
-
Photo Gallery 12/17/22SEMO Graduation Fall '22
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-19-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-519-22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n...
-
Puxico man killed in two-vehicle crash in Scott CountyA Puxico, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Scott County. Ryan C. Winingnear, 29, of Puxico was traveling westbound on Highway HH, 2 miles north of Miner, Missouri, when his vehicle struck the rear of the turning westbound...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 15, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Cape airport close to hitting passenger goal, getting more federal money13Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will likely be close to hitting a boarding milestone by the end of the year, paving the way for more federal funds at the airport. Airport manager Katrina Amos said she feels pretty confident the airport will get...
-
Scott City, Chaffee, become Purple Heart cities1Two Scott County communities have joined more than 900 U.S. municipalities nationwide designated as Purple Heart cities. A Purple Heart combat decoration is considered America's oldest military medal and is awarded in the name of the sitting U.S....
-
SEMO holds event to help high school sophomores become College BoundTo help students learn more about the value of a college degree, Southeast Missouri State University has begun hosting high school sophomores on campus to attend the university's College Bound events. These one-day events give the students a chance...
-
La Croix begins process for possible split from United Methodist Church29La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau could soon be among the thousands of other churches across the country to leave the United Methodist Church. La Croix senior pastor Ron Watts announced to the congregation during services last weekend that the...
-
Potential SEMO Crime Lab expansion exploredA visioning meeting, a working lunch and a tour were held Monday, Dec. 12, about the future of the Southeast Missouri Crime Laboratory at 122 S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The lab has had an interesting history. n 1976: The lab began operating out...
-
Eagle Ridge Christian School looks to expand for growing enrollment2Demand for enrollment at Eagle Ridge Christian School is higher than ever, but the school doesn't have the physical space to bring in new students. In a letter, Mark Carbaugh, senior Pastor at Rock of the Cape Church, requested advice and input on...
-
SEMO Marching Band uniforms bring new look to old tradition1Anyone who went to a Redhawk's football game this season may have noticed the Marching Band got new uniforms. Jim Daughters, director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University, said the previous uniforms were over 10 years old, made from wool...
-
U.S. 61 in Cape reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 at mile marker 93 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/15/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Scott County sheriff says he will seek lawful return of K-9 Rex18BENTON, Mo. A day after the Scott County Commission ordered the countys K-9 to be reunited with its former handler, the sheriff said early Wednesday he will seek the lawful return of K-9 Rex. In a news release issued Wednesday, Scott County...
-
Guilty plea on hate, arson charges in Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau fire1A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges for setting a fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau two years ago, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 13. Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, entered the plea in the...
-
Scott County Commission to Juden: Bring Rex home18BENTON, Mo. Hours after Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury announced early Tuesday, Dec. 13, he would not be retiring the countys K-9, Rex, the countys three commissioners ordered for the K-9 to return home with its previous handler, former Scott...
-
Cape County commissioners select different site for emergency ops center5In a news release dated Tuesday, Dec. 13, Cape Girardeau County commissioners announced they will locate a new approximately 7,000-square-foot emergency operations center (EOC) not in county-owned Klaus Park to which some residents objected in a...
-
Christmas a Humbug? Holiday yard sign finds new home2Since 2006, Darryl Ramsey has put up a Christmas decoration in his yard that some found amusing and others ... not so much. The decoration was a 6-foot-high and 24-foot-long wooden frame, covered in strings of Christmas lights spelling out the...
-
Cape Fire Department's Watkins named to state boardGov. Mike Parson has named an employee with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department to the state board on earthquake preparedness. James Watkins, longtime Region E Disaster Preparedness coordinator with the department, has been appointed to the Missouri...
-
Holidays affect Cape trash pickupThe upcoming holidays will affect trash and recycling pickup and will close some city offices in Cape Girardeau. The city will observe Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 23; Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 26; and New Year's Day on Monday, Jan. 2. During...
-
Most read 12/13/22Suspect named in Friday stabbing in Cape1Eldon McAdory, 46, has been charged with domestic assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for an alleged stabbing Friday in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North West End Boulevard. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public...
-
Cape man dies in crash Saturday near ChaffeeA Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 10, north of Chaffee, Missouri. Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson, 27, was southbound on Highway 77 when the 2022 Hyundai Elantra he was driving ran off the right side of the road and...
-
EquipmentShare expands to Cape GirardeauEquipmentShare will employ between 20 and 30 full-time employees at its new Cape Girardeau location, according to Meg Judy, deputy director of public relations and communications for the Columbia, Missouri-based firm. Judy said the company, founded...
-
Tree Top Saloon to open in northern Cape Girardeau County4Tree Top Saloon, 4946 County Road 532 in Pocahontas, advertised on Facebook as a performance and event venue with a bar and food offerings, expects to open later this month. Tree Top's most striking feature is the business literally is a tree house...
-
Most read 12/10/22Petition aims to reunite K-9, handler13An online petition to reunite a Scott County Sheriff's Office's retiring K-9 with his former handler and officer has garnered more than 9,000 signatures within 24 hours, and the issue has earned a spot on the agenda for the county commission's next...
-
Most read 12/10/22Three reported dead in Butler County incidentLaw enforcement officials said they believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County, Missouri, before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff's department was called shortly...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.