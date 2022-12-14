Live Nativity events this weekend at First Midwest Bank, Saint Francis

Editorial

There are many festive events to attend this time of year, ranging from parades and community tree lighting events to personal Christmas parties. And many churches are also hosting gatherings to celebrate the reason for the season.

This weekend, there are a couple events that are among our favorites. First Midwest Bank and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each host their own Live Nativity events, connecting attendees with the miracle of Christmas in a very real and inspiring way.

First Midwest Bank's event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau branch located on North Kingshighway. This is the sixth annual Nativity event hosted by the bank, which features live actors and animals depicting the birth of the Christ child. The bank will also have hot cocoa inside, and Santa will be on hand for pictures.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Saint Francis Healthcare System will host its event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday near the Saint Francis Cancer Institute (Entrance 6). Saint Francis team members, board members and other volunteers will act out the roles of Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus and the angels. They will also have live animals at this display.

Saint Francis organizers have reminded us that the first Nativity exhibit was staged by St. Francis of Assisi in 1223 following his visit to Bethlehem.

We know the folks at St. Mary Cathedral School also hosted a live Nativity last weekend.

The Live Nativity displays provide a special way for people to connect with the Savior's birth. Thank you to all those who volunteer at these events. We look forward to celebrating with you this weekend.