Prayer 12-13-22
O Lord Jesus, we ask for discernment so that we will glorify you in all things. Amen.
More to explore
Another long street repair list next year in CapeThis year has been among the busiest in Cape Girardeau's history for street repair. City engineer Amy Ferris said residents can expect more of the same next year. Ferris said the city and contractors are playing catch-up on Transportation Trust Fund...
Bi-state Christmas Country Church Tour returns this weekPerry County Heritage Tourism will offer its 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16. The self-guided tour features century-old rural churches in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste....
Have some hot chocolate; make a Christmas cardGary Tyler, outreach specialist for Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, crafts gnome Christmas ornaments Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, as students pass by to grab a cup of hot chocolate while they navigate finals for the...
Suspect named in Friday stabbing in CapeEldon McAdory, 46, has been charged with domestic assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for an alleged stabbing Friday in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North West End Boulevard. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public...
Trevor Pulley praises community, looks to be hands-on in Cape city administration roles3Trevor Pulley sat in his first floor City Hall office in Cape Girardeau, looking out the eastward-facing windows to see downtown and the muddy Mississippi River below. It's one of the "best views in town," he said, made possible by those in the...
Cape man dies in crash Saturday near ChaffeeA Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 10, north of Chaffee, Missouri. Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson, 27, was southbound on Highway 77 when the 2022 Hyundai Elantra he was driving ran off the right side of the road and...
Jefferson Elementary students receive beanies knitted from their own designs3Prekindergarten students received beanies made from yarn based on their own design on Friday, Dec. 9, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Julie Ray, a retired Early Childhood professor who volunteers at Jefferson, said she introduced...
Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to speak to SEMO graduates this weekendRetiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who has represented Missouri in Congress for 26 years and in the Senate since 2011, will deliver remarks at the 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, fall commencement at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me...
Rone ready to leave legislative role behind2PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. Missouri 149th District Rep. Don Rone readily remembers how he felt when he walked into the Missouri State Capitol as a newly-elected legislator. Stepping onto the House floor to be sworn in, Rone said he looked around at the...
Record-setting year for Cape Girardeau County general sales tax revenue4In the latest indication of strong bricks-and-mortar local retail activity, Cape Girardeau County broke the $9 million barrier in annual general sales tax revenue for the first time in 2022, according to information supplied by state Department of...
Petition aims to reunite K-9, handler5An online petition to reunite a Scott County Sheriff's Office's retiring K-9 with his former handler and officer has garnered more than 9,000 signatures within 24 hours, and the issue has earned a spot on the agenda for the county commission's next...
Three reported dead in Butler County incidentLaw enforcement officials said they believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County, Missouri, before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff's department was called shortly...
Sikeston officials loosen food truck regulationsSIKESTON, Mo. -- New regulations approved by Sikeston City Council will make it easier to get a food truck license in Sikeston. During a recent Sikeston City Council meeting, council memebers approved changes to food truck regulations that some,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/12/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 8, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape School District to hire two new school resource officers by Jan. 12Cape Girardeau School District will bring on two new school resource officers (SROs) by the end of this year. There are currently two SROs employed by the district. Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, said in an email that...
Cape Girardeau residents had unusual Google searches this year2According to Google's data, a significant amount of people in Cape Girardeau needed a good recipe for chili mac. The search engine giant has released its Local Year in Search results for 2022 ahead of close of the year. The search habits of people...
Winning participants this year's Parade of Lights announcedOld Town Cape Inc. has announced the winning participants of the 30th annual Downtown Parade of Lights, which took place Nov. 27. The full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. This year's...
Saint Francis to host annual Live Nativity in Cape GiradeauSaint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau is once again set to host its annual Live Nativity event for the Christmas Season. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the health care system's Cancer Institute, 211...
How weed legalization affects local police officers5Recreational marijuana was officially legalized Thursday, Dec. 8, in Missouri, exactly a month after voters in the Show Me state approved a constitutional amendment. While Amendment 3 contains 39 pages of legal text on the sale and distribution of...
Cape Girardeau, Penzel receive Hall of Fame honors for City Hall, SportsPlex3During the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 5, Phil Penzel of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. presented Mayor Stacy Kinder with Hall of Fame trophies for projects completed for the city. The city and the contractor were on the receiving...
Dwain Hahs seeks reelection in Jackson, candidacy filing opens2Mayor Dwain Hahs will ask Jackson voters for another two years in office in the Tuesday, April 4, municipal election. Hahs, 70, filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday, Dec. 7, to run again for the mayoral seat originally won when the former Bausch...
Man arrested after alleged home invasion in Cape2An alleged home invasion resulted in three felony charges against Austin G. Hengst. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove,...
Most read 12/6/22Protest lodged over Cape Girardeau County project award3Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri, has lodged a written protest with Cape Girardeau County after Jackson's Penzel Construction was awarded the design-build contract to expand the county jail and renovate the vacant 1908-era county...
Most read 12/6/22Marble Hill man sentenced to life in prison for murderA Marble Hill, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life in prison for an April 2021 murder. A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham states Joshua Proffer was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Joshua Taylor on...
Two Cape Girardeau firefighters injured in Sunday blazeA house fire in Cape Girardeau resulted in two firefighters sustaining minor injuries, according to a release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The release, sent by battalion chief Norman Baker, indicated crews responded to the fire in the 200...
Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activityNEW YORK -- The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday, Dec. 2, that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits Thanksgiving week were because of flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season and higher...
Cape Girardeau dealership changes hands1Frank Leta Auto Group has purchased the former Van Matre Buick GMC car dealership at 511 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to the company's website, Delbert Murphy is listed as sales manager. Leta has four other Missouri locations Frank...