Local resources available to prevent suicide

Editorial

There's simply no other way to put it: Death by suicide is a tragic, gut-wrenching experience for families and friends. And for the individual, it's such an unnecessary ending to life.

Recently, Southeast Missourian reporter Danny Walter wrote about efforts by local organizations to address the issue. He noted that in 2018, the most recent year data was available, there were 17 deaths by suicide in Cape Girardeau County. That's 17 too many.

There are a few data points worth noting from the story.

The Federal Communications Commission has established 988 as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Veterans can call 988 + 1 and be directed to the Veterans Crisis Line.

Terri Kluesner, director of Community Support Services at Gibson Recovery Center, told the Southeast Missourian those who call this number will be connected with a mental health professional from across the country who can assist. They can also direct them to local resources, such as the Gibson Recovery Center or Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau.

Speaking of the Gibson Recovery Center, they host a weekly 988 group at 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the We Do Recover Community Center (RCC) at 715 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Whether you've attempted suicide, thought about it or lost a loved one to suicide, the group can be of assistance, according to organizers. The group has been meeting for a year and offered several programs with several hundred people having attended their events.

Additionally, there are many churches in the area ready and willing to help individuals with emotional and spiritual support in addition to connecting them with professional resources.

Suicide is a serious issue, and we're thankful there are both national and local resources available. If you or someone you know could benefit from these resources, please share the information with them. Don't be another suicide statistic. You're never beyond hope.