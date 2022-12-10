News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-11-22
O Father God, we lift up praises to you, our King of kings. Amen.
More to explore
-
Record-setting year for Cape Girardeau County general sales tax revenue3In the latest indication of strong bricks-and-mortar local retail activity, Cape Girardeau County broke the $9 million barrier in annual general sales tax revenue for the first time in 2022, according to information supplied by state Department of...
-
Petition aims to reunite K-9, handlerAn online petition to reunite a Scott County Sheriff's Office's retiring K-9 with his former handler and officer has garnered more than 9,000 signatures within 24 hours, and the issue has earned a spot on the agenda for the county commission's next...
-
Three reported dead in Butler County incidentLaw enforcement officials said they believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County, Missouri, before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff's department was called shortly...
-
Sikeston officials loosen food truck regulationsSIKESTON, Mo. -- New regulations approved by Sikeston City Council will make it easier to get a food truck license in Sikeston. During a recent Sikeston City Council meeting, council memebers approved changes to food truck regulations that some,...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/12/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 8, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Cape School District to hire two new school resource officers by Jan. 12Cape Girardeau School District will bring on two new school resource officers (SROs) by the end of this year. There are currently two SROs employed by the district. Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, said in an email that...
-
Cape Girardeau residents had unusual Google searches this year2According to Google's data, a significant amount of people in Cape Girardeau needed a good recipe for chili mac. The search engine giant has released its Local Year in Search results for 2022 ahead of close of the year. The search habits of people...
-
Winning participants this year's Parade of Lights announcedOld Town Cape Inc. has announced the winning participants of the 30th annual Downtown Parade of Lights, which took place Nov. 27. The full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. This year's...
-
Saint Francis to host annual Live Nativity in Cape GiradeauSaint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau is once again set to host its annual Live Nativity event for the Christmas Season. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the health care system's Cancer Institute, 211...
-
How weed legalization affects local police officers5Recreational marijuana was officially legalized Thursday, Dec. 8, in Missouri, exactly a month after voters in the Show Me state approved a constitutional amendment. While Amendment 3 contains 39 pages of legal text on the sale and distribution of...
-
Cape Girardeau, Penzel receive Hall of Fame honors for City Hall, SportsPlex3During the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 5, Phil Penzel of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. presented Mayor Stacy Kinder with Hall of Fame trophies for projects completed for the city. The city and the contractor were on the receiving...
-
Dwain Hahs seeks reelection in Jackson, candidacy filing opens1Mayor Dwain Hahs will ask Jackson voters for another two years in office in the Tuesday, April 4, municipal election. Hahs, 70, filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday, Dec. 7, to run again for the mayoral seat originally won when the former Bausch...
-
-
Man arrested after alleged home invasion in Cape2An alleged home invasion resulted in three felony charges against Austin G. Hengst. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/8/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Tuesday, Dec. 5, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Cape Council approves next step for Ward 1 development6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 5, to approve the first reading of an ordinance to rezone a property at the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and Big Bend Road, paving the way for future development at the...
-
Jackson plans ARPA-funded new public restroom9The City of Jackson has received $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and is planning to use a little more than a tenth of the amount to replace 1965-era Union Street Restroom No. 1 at the intersection of North Union and Oak streets....
-
New Federal Communications Commission maps better at showing broadband coverage1Those in Missouri without broadband coverage have the opportunity to put their home or business on the map. The Federal Communications Commission recently released new maps showing what areas have and do not have access to broadband, down to the...
-
MoDOT gets public input on Gordonville roundabout3A planned new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville was the subject of a three-hour come-and-go Missouri Department of Transportation public input session Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route...
-
Kinder attending conference of Mississippi River city mayors24Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder is attending a conference of mayors along the Mississippi River this week in Washington D.C. to lobby for national support for resources to help with the impact of the drought on the region. The conference is hosted...
-
Gibson Center soon to go mobile to reach rural areasGibson Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau is building a bus. Or, rather, they are having one built for them. As soon as late winter or early spring, the facility will dispatch a mobile unit out to rural Southeast Missourians who have...
-
Former Parma city clerk sentenced on stealing charge, ordered to pay restitution2The former city clerk of Parma, Missouri, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Bootheel town of 713. Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626...
-
Local News 12/6/22Burger, Thompson Rehder introduce bills to protect girls' sports33Two lawmakers from Southeast Missouri think only girls should be allowed to compete against girls in middle school and high school. To that end, GOP state Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, (District 148) and Republican state Sen. Holly Thompson...
-
Most read 12/6/22Protest lodged over Cape Girardeau County project award2Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri, has lodged a written protest with Cape Girardeau County after Jackson's Penzel Construction was awarded the design-build contract to expand the county jail and renovate the vacant 1908-era county...
-
Most read 12/6/22Marble Hill man sentenced to life in prison for murderA Marble Hill, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life in prison for an April 2021 murder. A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham states Joshua Proffer was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Joshua Taylor on...
-
-
Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activityNEW YORK -- The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday, Dec. 2, that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits Thanksgiving week were because of flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season and higher...
-
Cape Girardeau dealership changes hands1Frank Leta Auto Group has purchased the former Van Matre Buick GMC car dealership at 511 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to the company's website, Delbert Murphy is listed as sales manager. Leta has four other Missouri locations Frank...
-
Jobs report unexpectedly strong last monthU.S. Labor Department reported Friday, Dec. 2, a rosier-than-anticipated jobs report, with 263,000 non-farm positions added to payrolls in November, besting a 200,000 increase predicted by some economic forecasters. Wages, on an annualized basis,...
-
Most read 12/3/22Statewide pot vote not last word on legal use32Residents and Cape Girardeau City Council members still have options regarding how Cape Girardeau will handle the legalization of recreational marijuana. Missouri voters Nov. 8 elected to codify legalization into the state constitution, with 53% of...