Local men recognized for heroic efforts

Editorial

You're traveling and see a vehicle that has caught fire with an occupant inside. What do you do?

Two local men were faced with this challenge in August. Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri, came upon a single-car accident.

"I just got out of my car and, with the other man (Pritchard), we managed to pry the door open," Shelton said. "We noticed after we got the door open that the car was on fire, and we didn't have much time, but we got her out of there and far enough away before the car exploded."

For their efforts, the two men were recognized recently by State Highway Patrol officials with Honorary Trooper Certificates.

The woman, unfortunately, did not survive the incident. But the men certainly did everything in their power to help her.

Shelton said he felt like God put him there for that moment and that he wasn't there for any other reason than to help the woman in the car.

We certainly appreciate our first responders for their heroic efforts, but this was a case where civilians took extraordinary action in trying to save an individual in distress. Individuals who did the right thing for the right reasons at the right time.

We're reminded of the biblical parable of the good Samaritan. Scripture says the Samaritan went to the injured, bandaged his wounds and took him to a place to stay where he paid the innkeeper to look after him.

In much the same way, Jacob Shelton and Donald Pritchard found an individual in distress, attempted to rescue her from a burning vehicle, and stayed with her until medical personnel arrived to provide care. We should all hope to be so brave and kind.

Thank you to both individuals for their acts of heroism.