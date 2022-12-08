Jackson Solar, LLC Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Award reflects companys consistent level of customer service

Jackson, Missouri, December 8th 2022  Jackson Solar, LLC is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industrys coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work, said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. Our homeowners consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

Jackson Solar, LLC is very proud to have won this award. Customer service is extremely important to us. We work hard to be with our customers every single step of the way in their solar process, including answering questions before committing to go solar, and even beyond the completion of their installation. We are here for our community to save money and innovatively provide sustainable energy at an affordable price to our customers. - Jackson Solar, LLC Owner, Jacob Long

Jackson Solar, LLC has been on Angi since January 2022. This is the first year Jackson Solar, LLC has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

Jackson Solar - "An ethical solution at an ethical price."

Jackson Solar LLC, located in Jackson, MO, is owned and operated by Certified Electrician and Southeast Missouri State University Graduate Jacob Long, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's of Science in Sustainable Energy Systems as it relates to solar energy. The belief of our company is that providing environmentally ethical solar energy generation systems should come at a fair, honest, and ethical price, and that communities, no matter how big or small, should work together to provide a cleaner earth for our generation and generations to come. For us it is so much more than running a business. Many fly-by-night solar companies, and door-to-door solar sales companies are jumping from city to city, unethically overcharging those unfamiliar with the solar industry, in many cases falsely educating them, and in turn creating a poor reputation for going solar. Jackson Solar aims to change this with transparency in pricing, education, and loyal customer service provided to the community for now and many years to come!

Contact:

Jake Long, Jackson Solar LLC Owner, info@jacksonsolarllc.com