Senior Moments: Wear the shoes

At the start of my senior year, I was sitting across from my friend Lydia.We were eating at a Mexican restaurant when she presented a tattered brown shoe box before me. Gifting it to me, she commanded me not to open it until we finished our food. After a while of conversing, I was ready to open the box. I didnt know it then, but I was holding one of the best gifts Ive ever received.

Trying to predict what was below the hinged lid, I shook the box up against my ear. I heard nothing rattling inside. I eliminated the possibility of shoes being in the box after a light toss. Once I opened the lid, to my surprise, I saw bundles of white tissue paper. Confused, I threw it out of the box looking for the real gift. Under all of this fluff was a note that read, You already have the shoes; now you have to wear them.

Flipping the note over, she went on to say on the note all of the favorable qualities I have and how I should show them to the world. Most importantly, she wrote if I am a writer, I should write. She reassured me I dont have to try to be something I already am. I dont have to look for something I already have. This was the first time I was given a gift I already possessed.

When I think about my past 18 years of life, I know I have more than I asked for. I think about all of the courses Ive taken, all of the attempts Ive made on the ACT and all of the memories I have with my classmates. Of all the things Ive learned, encountered and challenged, I know Ive got something irreplaceable. I have a plethora of gifts in my life. I have a family that supports me. I have friends, community and abilities. Best of all, I get to choose: What will I do with them?

With the semester coming to an end and graduation within the next six months, I realize its time to wear the shoes. Its time to take a leap of faith, to start walking in an unknown direction. Its time to be the friend, sister, daughter and person the people I love have allowed me to be. Its time to show the world the real me under all the fluff. This is how I write my story.

With Christmas right around the corner, its time for you to look at the gifts under the tree, shake them against your ears like a child and throw the tissue paper in the air like confetti. The real gift this year wont be in sparkly wrapping paper with a bow on top. You are the gift. The best gifts arent the things you get, but instead, the gifts you already have. What will you do? Who will you be? When you find the shoes youre meant to wear, will you have the courage to wear them?

Erin Urhahn is a senior at Oak Ridge High School. She's just a girl trying to find her niche in the world.