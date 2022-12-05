*Menu
Oh Come Let Us Adore Him

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Marsha Birk
Monday, December 5, 2022
2022 Flyer. The QR code provides a map if you point your phones camera at it and follow the screen directions.

Twinkling lights hang in the windows, poinsettias grace the altars, angels abound and nativities of all sorts bring our attention to the reason for this season - Jesus birth. Hes no longer in the manger and hes not on the cross but He comes to us in our hearts and His spirit fills us with joy. Join eight historic and beautifully decorated churches this weekend Dec 10, 4-8 and Dec 11, 1-4 as we all prepare our hearts to welcome the season.

Historic Hanover in Cape, St Johns in Fruitland, Old Bethel Baptist in Jackson, Immanuel Lutheran in Tilsit, St James in Tilsit, Zion Methodist Gordonville, Christ Lutheran in Gordonville, and Zion Lutheran in Gordonvillle. The tour is free and you may start at any church. Several churches will have special music and programs available. You can see and learn more at the Southern Country Church Tour Facebook page. If you have other questions please contact Marsha Birk 573-275-6801.

Christ Lutheran Gordonville
St James in Tilsit
Old Bethel Baptist in Jackson
Zion Lutheran in Gordonville

