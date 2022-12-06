Trump's latest remarks

Letter to the Editor

On Saturday, Dec. 3, former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power.

Not a single Trumpublican lawmaker who had pledged to defend and protect the Constitution against all foreign and domestic enemies dared to condemn Trump. This is proof that they have accepted Trump as their dictator. That also means they want him to be the dictator of the United States.

In 458 BC, Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, a former Senator and Consul of the Roman Republic, was a poor small-time farmer. The Roman Senate made him a lawful dictator for six months to rescue a Roman army trapped by the Aequian army in a valley near Mount Algidus. He put on his general's uniform, gathered an army, went to war, rescued the Roman army, returned with enemy prisoners, disbanded the army, and on the 16th day, he returned to his three-acre farm.

When George Washington became president in 1789, the hero he emulated was Cincinnatus. He admired Cincinnatus' selflessness, courage, integrity, and devotion to the Republic. There is a plowshare in the statue of Washington in the Rotunda of the Virginia State Capitol, as a tribute to Cincinnatus. The motto of the Society of the Cincinnati says, "He relinquished everything for the Republic." Following Cincinnatus' example, Washington refused to become a dictator or king after his second term. Forty-three presidents followed his example.

Now, we have a wannabe dictator to deal with. Wake up, America.

K.P.S. Kamath, Cape Girardeau