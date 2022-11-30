An opportunity to support children, elderly this Christmas season

Editorial

Christmas is so much more than presents under a tree. But there's something special about seeing the smile on someone's face when they open gifts on Christmas morning. That's especially true for children.

Yet for many children, gifts at Christmastime are not a foregone conclusion. Many families are operating paycheck to paycheck, just barely making ends meet.

That's where the Jaycees Toybox program comes in.

For the last 47 years Toybox has provided gifts for more than 1,200 local children. The Southeast Missourian has been a longstanding supporter, and this year the Jaycees are partnering with Toys for Tots to maximize efforts across the area.

We hope you'll consider supporting the program this Christmas by buying an extra toy or two for a child in need or making a monetary donation to the cause.

Advertisements are regularly appearing in the Southeast Missourian which list all the toy drop-off locations. Monetary and gift card donations -- along with toy donations -- may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian offices located at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau or mailed to Cape Jaycees, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15.

Another worthy cause worth your support is Christmas for the Elderly. This campaign encourages people to donate money or gift cards that will be used to buy groceries, prescriptions, toiletries, household items, clothing and other items for seniors in our community.

We know many seniors struggle to get by, and this support during the Christmas season is a huge blessing.

Donations can be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian by Dec. 14 or mailed to Christmas for the Elderly, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702-0004.

We hope you'll consider supporting Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly this Christmas.