Prayer 11-30-22
Lord God, today we celebrate with expectation and hope and know Jesus will return one day. Amen.
More to explore
Parson extends drought alert; much of Southeast Missouri 'severe'Much of Southeast Missouri continues to be classified as drought-stricken, according to the latest Drought Monitor map released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and partnering agencies. In response, Gov. Mike Parson, in a statement released Monday,...
Christmas for the Elderly program seeking donationsMore than 60 seniors in Cape Girardeau County will be on the receiving end of Christmas gifts this year through the Cape Girardeau Jaycees's Christmas for the Elderly program. Tracy Haggerty is chairwoman for the program that combines local...
Last riverboat of the season coming to Cape GirardeauAmerican Queen, the mammoth paddlewheeler from American Queen Voyages, is scheduled to arrive by 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. The boat -- which American Queen Voyages's website says is the largest steamboat ever built...
Cape Girardeau CTC receives American Rescue Plan-funded grantCape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center is one of 51 state institutions receiving six-figure grants from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), according to a Tuesday, Nov. 29, news release. DESE's announcement...
Pedestrian killed in Cape GirardeauA pedestrian died Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, after being struck my multiple vehicles in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a release the unidentified victim was traversing South Sprigg...
Westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge maintenanceWestbound Highway 74, from Siemers Drive to Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news...
Local News 11/29/22Toybox program set for 47th yearCape Girardeau Jaycees are once again gearing up for their holiday program that brings joy to hundreds of families. This year will be the 47th for Toybox, a charity program providing Christmas gifts to Cape Girardeau children. The Jaycees work all...
Local News 11/29/22Toys for Tots seeks local donations1Darlene MacCubbin is in her second year of coordinating the local Toys for Tots campaign for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties for Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps Detachment No. 1081. Toys for Tots is celebrating its...
Aesthetics considered for a third Jackson roundaboutThe physical appearance of the newest roundabout planned for the city of Jackson to be constructed at the intersection of North High Street (U.S. 61) and East Deerwood Drive near the Civic Center consumed a portion of the Monday, Nov. 21, Board...
St. Augustine seventh grader organizes craft fair for studentsSometimes, if you can't find what you want, you have to make it yourself. That's just what Zahara Ressell, a seventh grader at St. Augustine Catholic School in Kelso, Missouri, decided to do She wanted a craft fair where students could sell their...
Stabbing reported Thursday in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau police responded to Saint Francis Medical Center shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in response to an alleged stabbing. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers contacted Juan Carlos Garcia, 31, who was treated...
Most read 11/28/22Camping World in Scott County update1Camping World has built a 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. According to the company's website, the local store a supplier of recreational vehicle parts and supplies was to have...
Photo Gallery 11/27/22Parade of Lights 2022
Ushering in Christmas
Sticker shock: Cape Girardeau County personal property tax bills arrive24Bills for 2022 personal property taxes in Cape Girardeau County are up -- in some cases, way up -- thanks to supply chain problems, microchip shortages and high inflation. The office of County Collector Barbara Gholson sent out more than 35,000...
Local help to get Real ID before the deadline1Missourians have a little more than five months left to get their Real ID cards if they wish to fly on a federally-regulated domestic flight without a passport or enter federal facilities and nuclear plants beginning May 3, 2023. Wayne Wallingford...
Cape school board praised in audit3Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved a financial audit for 2021-2022 during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Patrick Kintner, a certified public accountant with the firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and...
Jackson cancels "Flip the Switch"Due a forecast of rain, Jackson Community Outreach Board has canceled the annual Flip the Switch event in City Park, according to a text message from Parks Director Jason Lipe. The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the...
Thanksgiving tradition
Drought among causes leading to increase in Cape water main breaks3A lack of water from the sky is among the causes leading to more water main breaks below ground in Cape Girardeau, according to municipal officials. Through October, 51 water mains have broken in the city, an increase of more than 25% from all of...
Local heart surgeon educates and operates in Tanzanian hospital1Just like the United States, the African country of Tanzania -- formally, The United Republic of Tanzania -- needs more medical personnel, and, just like all doctors and nurses, they need ongoing training. Bruce Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon from...
Cape School Board moves forward with plans for new athletic facility10During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central...
Cape school district receives grant to fund enrichment programs for two years1Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri presented a check for $799,940 to the Cape Girardeau School District at a Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21. Superintendent Neil Glass said the money will be used for before- and after-school...
David Limbaugh to sign books at Barnes & Noble4David Limbaugh, lawyer, political commentator and author, will be signing copies of his new book, "The Resurrected Jesus," on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Cape Girardeau Barnes & Noble located at West Park Mall. People can meet Limbaugh as he signs his...
SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge workSB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 77.6 to mile marker 77.4 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Thankful People: Recent brain surgery patient graduates with master's degree from Missouri S&T2ROLLA, Mo. Creighton Miles has wanted to earn a masters degree in explosives engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology since age 12. He was just a few credit hours from achieving his goal last December when he stayed home...
MoDOT phasing out population info on 'Welcome' signage23The familiar green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life, said Mark Croarkin, Southeast District engineer for the Missouri Department of...
Most read 11/22/22Contractor approved for permanent Central Pool structure6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve a contractor for Central Municipal Pool renovations. The $6 million project has been awarded to Penzel Construction Co., a frequent contracting...