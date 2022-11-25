News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-25-22
Lord Jesus, thank you for the joy that comes through a relationship with you. Amen.
Thanksgiving tradition
Drought among causes leading to increase in Cape water main breaksA lack of water from the sky is among the causes leading to more water main breaks below ground in Cape Girardeau, according to municipal officials. Through October, 51 water mains have broken in the city, an increase of more than 25% from all of...
Local heart surgeon educates and operates in Tanzanian hospitalJust like the United States, the African country of Tanzania -- formally, The United Republic of Tanzania -- needs more medical personnel, and, just like all doctors and nurses, they need ongoing training. Bruce Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon from...
Cape School Board moves forward with plans for new athletic facility2During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central...
Cape school district receives grant to fund enrichment programs for two yearsCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri presented a check for $799,940 to the Cape Girardeau School District at a Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21. Superintendent Neil Glass said the money will be used for before- and after-school...
David Limbaugh to sign books at Barnes & NobleDavid Limbaugh, lawyer, political commentator and author, will be signing copies of his new book, "The Resurrected Jesus," on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Cape Girardeau Barnes & Noble located at West Park Mall. People can meet Limbaugh as he signs his...
SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge workSB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 77.6 to mile marker 77.4 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Thankful People: Recent brain surgery patient graduates with master's degree from Missouri S&T2ROLLA, Mo. Creighton Miles has wanted to earn a masters degree in explosives engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology since age 12. He was just a few credit hours from achieving his goal last December when he stayed home...
Thankful People: John Stenger survives failing heart valveCAMPBELL, Mo. John Stenger knew something wasn't right. His daughter did, too. By the time June 1, 2021, rolled around, John had been feeling poorly for a while. Fatigued. Difficulty breathing. Just ... off. Throughout his life, he had been in...
'Messiah', 'Finlandia', 'Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1' to be performed next week at River CampusThe Southeast Missouri Symphony will be joined by two local choirs to perform the famous religious oratio "Messiah" by George Handel at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State...
MoDOT phasing out population info on 'Welcome' signage17The familiar green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life, said Mark Croarkin, Southeast District engineer for the Missouri Department of...
Flip the Switch is Saturday in JacksonThe traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park. Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the...
Jackson alters trash, recycling for the holidayIn observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not pick up trash on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. If garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, it will instead be picked up Monday, Nov....
Route CC in Cape County closed for culvert replacementRoute CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 28,...
PORCH Initiative seeks to help prospective homebuyers in effort to revitalize South Cape Girardeau5Prospective homebuyers sat with representatives of real estate and lending institutions at a dinner sponsored by the PORCH Initiative on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member...
Contractor approved for permanent Central Pool structure6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve a contractor for Central Municipal Pool renovations. The $6 million project has been awarded to Penzel Construction Co., a frequent contracting...
Local EV readiness plan given final OK4A 193-page Plug-in Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan was approved by a local transportation council Wednesday, Nov. 16. "Drafts of the plan have circulated since May and we've had several rounds of comments incorporated making for rather large...
Parking restrictions, street closures to be in place for Parade of LightsParking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be limited ahead of and during Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be restricted on numerous streets downtown. Cape Girardeau Police...
Sewer main rupture reported in JacksonJackson municipal officials reported a ruptured sewer main Monday afternoon, Nov. 21. The rupture was near Klaus Park Village Subdivision and forced officials to shut down a lift station, which led to wastewater crews pumping wastewater into a...
Cape Girardeau city employees could receive bonuses by end of the year4Full-time employees of the City of Cape Girardeau could soon be in line for bonuses. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve the first reading of an appropriation to give every full-time...
WB Highway 74 in Cape reduced for bridge workWestbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from Fountain...
Local News 11/21/22Proposed changes may make it easier to get food truck license in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. It may soon be easier to get a license for a food truck in Sikeston. During the Nov. 7 Sikeston City Council meeting, a bill was introduced, that if passed, would lessen the restrictions on getting a license for a food truck....
Most read 11/21/22Crepe Girardeau food truck launches1Crepe Girardeau, a business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, debuted its mobile food truck Friday, Nov. 11. "We've been using a canopy since June at the Cape Riverfront Market," said owner Isabelle Schott, an emergency room nurse for Saint...
Local News 11/19/22Thankful People: Ray Doyle's miracle6Ray Doyle will never eat another Caesar salad. The 63-year-old accountant struggled July 21 with a rough bout of food poisoning. He couldn't keep anything down. Ray, a bear of a man, lost 15 pounds in seven hours. Rachel Massey, his daughter and a...
Most read 11/18/22No Thanksgiving lunch for Cape Salvation Army11The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army has canceled this year's Thanksgiving lunch. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled for health reasons. She has been in the hospital recently and won't physically be able to put on the event, she said. The Cape...
Most read 11/18/22Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%WASHINGTON -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming...
Most read 11/17/22Thankful People: Fruitland pastor grateful for prayers and healing after traumatic accident1On June 4, Mike Parry, pastor of Fruitland Community Church, was driving his churchs van with six other volunteers to Rayville, Louisiana, on a mission trip. At an intersection, soon after crossing into Arkansas, the van collided with a...
Most read 11/17/22Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 546A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54. Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his...
Most read 11/16/22City of Cape Girardeau sells remaining portion of Business Park5The City of Cape Girardeau has officially sold the remaining portion of the Greater Business Park, located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue, to Touchdown Development Group LLC. The sale is for a total of...
Most read 11/16/22Kennett baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' TV show3KENNETT, Mo. The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors. Stone, owner/operator of Sweet...