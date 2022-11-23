Thanksgiving
Numerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving
On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be grateful.
At Thanksgiving, many will talk about the three F's: food, family and football. And we certainly have great appreciation for all three. But we'd like to add a fourth -- and dare we say the most important -- to the mix: Faith.
When the Pilgrims fled England in the early 1600s, they did so primarily so they could worship God as they saw fit. It was a bold decision, one that included many hardships. But following their first successful corn harvest in 1621, they gathered for what is now considered the first Thanksgiving.
Presidents have issued Thanksgiving proclamations over the years, noting the providence of the Almighty. Here are excerpts from a few:
"Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor--and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me "to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness." -- President George Washington. 1789
"It has pleased Almighty God to prolong our national life another year, defending us with His guardian care against unfriendly designs from abroad and vouchsafing to us in His mercy many and signal victories over the enemy, who is of our own household." -- President Abraham Lincoln, 1864
"May we on that day, in our homes and in our places of worship, individually and as groups, express our humble thanks to Almighty God for the abundance of our blessings and may we on that occasion rededicate ourselves to those high principles of citizenship for which so many splendid Americans have recently given all." -- President Harry Truman, 1945
"Perhaps no custom reveals our character as a Nation so clearly as our celebration of Thanksgiving Day. Rooted deeply in our Judeo-Christian heritage, the practice of offering thanksgiving underscores our unshakeable belief in God as the foundation of our Nation and our firm reliance upon Him from Whom all blessings flow. Both as individuals and as a people, we join with the Psalmist in song and praise: 'Give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good.'" -- President Ronald Reagan, 1986
Certainly God has blessed us in many ways, and we again give thanks this Thanksgiving for his mercy, love and care.
Over the last several days the Southeast Missourian has published its annual Thankful People series. These stories are always inspiring, providing examples of individuals who have faced challenges over the past year yet endured. They, too, are grateful. If you've missed any of the stories, visit semissourian.com/thankful. Special thanks to Saint Francis Healthcare for sponsoring the series.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Comments
-
Column (11/23/22)Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rightsAmerica could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It's a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a...
-
Column (11/23/22)Thanksgiving and football were made for each otherThe Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving without football, but the game and the holiday have now become so intertwined that one almost wonders how they managed it. The most American holiday and the most American sport -- both of which are...
-
Column (11/22/22)Student loan forgiveness meets the rule of lawPresident Joe Biden's $400 billion 2022 election bribe -- also known as student loan forgiveness -- has been now stopped in its tracks on two fronts. First, in Texas, federal district court Judge Mark Pittman, one of nearly 300 federal judges...
-
-
Editorial (11/21/22)Salvation Army needs your support this Christmas seasonThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau recently announced it would not host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch this year. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled because of health reasons. The lieutenant told the Southeast Missourian she was...
-
-
-
Column (11/19/22)Republicans need an economic growth agendaAfter disappointing midterm election results for Republicans, many understandably pin blame on corrosive figures like former president Donald Trump. His losing record is impressive considering his cultlike persona appeal with MAGA voters. If...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/18/22)A look at Election Day 2022 and a note of thanks to all who ran for officeThe 2022 elections have come and gone. With the exception of a few congressional races -- and that's an editorial on its own -- the votes have been counted. Despite predictions of a national red wave, actual gains were much more modest for the GOP....
-
Column (11/17/22)Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?On election night, Donald Trump took to his post-truth social media platform, "Truth Social," to spin the results. His first utterance was to celebrate Republican Joe O'Dea's loss in the U.S. Senate race in Colorado. "Joe O'Dea lost BIG!" Trump...
-
Editorial (11/16/22)Zonta women doing big things, making a differenceEach year, the ladies of Zonta host an inspiring luncheon honoring some of the most influential women in our community for their work in business, education and the community. The event also serves as an opportunity to showcase the good work Zonta...
-
-
Editorial (11/14/22)PORCH to hold resource fair on homeownershipThere's an event coming up this week aimed at increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side. The PORCH Initiative will host a resource fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center. According to the organization's...
-
Editorial (11/12/22)Traveling court at schools is valuable for recruitment, educationStudents, faculty and community members had a unique experience last month as the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Michael Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (11/9/22)Celebrate Veterans Day and its inherent nature of serviceEach year on Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who served and are serving in our nation's armed forces. From the greenest E-nothing private to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, each veteran stepped forward,...
-
Editorial (11/7/22)Cape Splash has a big year, draws tens of thousandsThe final numbers are in for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center's most recent fiscal year, and the totals paint a nice picture of the city facility. The report, which includes visits from July, August and September 2021 and May and June 2022, showed...
-
-
Editorial (11/4/22)Tuesday is Election Day. Don't forget to vote.Just in case you needed a reminder: Tuesday is Election Day. The midterms promise to be interesting as the balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. Most analysts predict Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives, while...
-
Editorial (11/2/22)A look at the ballot issues in Tuesday's electionThere are several amendments on the November ballot. While some have been given significant attention, others have likely flown below the radar for most voters. Today, we summarize the issues and offer our position. n Amendment 1: This would give...
-
Editorial (10/31/22)Cape recognizes its own 'River City Music Man'For 77 years Dr. Dan Cotner was a fixture in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band. "Cape Girardeau's own River City Music Man" could be seen each year providing the soundtrack to summer with his fellow bandmates in Capaha Park. Cotner and his trombone...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.