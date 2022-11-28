Today in History
Today is Monday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2022. There are 33 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
On this date:
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1919, American-born Lady Astor was elected the first female member of the British Parliament.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.
In 1979, an Air New Zealand DC-10 en route to the South Pole crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, killing all 257 people aboard.
In 1990, Margaret Thatcher resigned as British prime minister during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who then conferred the premiership on John Major.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56.
In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world's largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)
In 2016, the first commercial flight from the United States to Havana in more than 50 years arrived in Cuba as the island began week-long memorial services for Fidel Castro.
In 2018, Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Nancy Pelosi to become House speaker when Democrats took control of the House in January.
In 2020, Pennsylvania's highest court threw out a lower court's order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot; it was the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state. Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri.
Ten years ago: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said his state would need nearly $37 billion to recover and rebuild from Superstorm Sandy and that the state would seek federal aid to cover most of the expenses.
Five years ago: A Libyan militant was convicted in federal court in Washington of terrorism charges stemming from the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans, but the jury found Ahmed Abu Khattala not guilty of murder. (Khattala was sentenced the following June to 22 years in prison.) Jay-Z led the 2018 Grammy Award nominations as the top four categories were heavily dominated by rap and R&B artists.
One year ago: The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, while Australia and Canada each found two. Israel barred entry to all foreign nationals as countries around the world scrambled to slow the spread of the new variant. Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, died in Escondido, California; he was 87. Carrie Meek, one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, died at her Miami home at 95. Virgil Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, died of cancer at 41.
Today's Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 93. Former Democratic Sen. Gary Hart of Colorado is 86. Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 85. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 82. Singer Randy Newman is 79. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 76. Movie director Joe Dante is 75. Former "Late Show" orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 73. Actor Ed Harris is 72. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 71. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 70. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 69. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 66. Actor Judd Nelson is 63. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 61. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 60. Actor Jane Sibbett is 60. Comedian Jon Stewart is 60. Actor Garcelle Beauvais is 56. Actor/comedian Stephnie Weir is 55. R&B singer Dawn Robinson is 54. Actor Gina Tognoni is 49. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 48. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 47. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 46. Actor Aimee Garcia is 44. Rapper Chamillionaire is 43. Actor Daniel Henney is 43. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 39. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 39. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 38. R&B singer Trey Songz is 38. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 38. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 34. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 29.
Aesthetics considered for a third Jackson roundaboutThe physical appearance of the newest roundabout planned for the city of Jackson to be constructed at the intersection of North High Street (U.S. 61) and East Deerwood Drive near the Civic Center consumed a portion of the Monday, Nov. 21, Board...
St. Augustine seventh grader organizes craft fair for studentsSometimes, if you can't find what you want, you have to make it yourself. That's just what Zahara Ressell, a seventh grader at St. Augustine Catholic School in Kelso, Missouri, decided to do She wanted a craft fair where students could sell their...
Stabbing reported Thursday in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau police responded to Saint Francis Medical Center shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in response to an alleged stabbing. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers contacted Juan Carlos Garcia, 31, who was treated...
Photo Gallery 11/27/22Parade of Lights 2022
Ushering in Christmas
Sticker shock: Cape Girardeau County personal property tax bills arrive20Bills for 2022 personal property taxes in Cape Girardeau County are up -- in some cases, way up -- thanks to supply chain problems, microchip shortages and high inflation. The office of County Collector Barbara Gholson sent out more than 35,000...
Local help to get Real ID before the deadline1Missourians have a little more than five months left to get their Real ID cards if they wish to fly on a federally-regulated domestic flight without a passport or enter federal facilities and nuclear plants beginning May 3, 2023. Wayne Wallingford...
Cape school board praised in audit3Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved a financial audit for 2021-2022 during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Patrick Kintner, a certified public accountant with the firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and...
Jackson cancels "Flip the Switch"Due a forecast of rain, Jackson Community Outreach Board has canceled the annual Flip the Switch event in City Park, according to a text message from Parks Director Jason Lipe. The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the...
Thanksgiving tradition
Drought among causes leading to increase in Cape water main breaks3A lack of water from the sky is among the causes leading to more water main breaks below ground in Cape Girardeau, according to municipal officials. Through October, 51 water mains have broken in the city, an increase of more than 25% from all of...
Local heart surgeon educates and operates in Tanzanian hospital1Just like the United States, the African country of Tanzania -- formally, The United Republic of Tanzania -- needs more medical personnel, and, just like all doctors and nurses, they need ongoing training. Bruce Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon from...
Cape School Board moves forward with plans for new athletic facility10During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central...
Cape school district receives grant to fund enrichment programs for two years1Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri presented a check for $799,940 to the Cape Girardeau School District at a Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21. Superintendent Neil Glass said the money will be used for before- and after-school...
David Limbaugh to sign books at Barnes & Noble3David Limbaugh, lawyer, political commentator and author, will be signing copies of his new book, "The Resurrected Jesus," on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Cape Girardeau Barnes & Noble located at West Park Mall. People can meet Limbaugh as he signs his...
SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge workSB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 77.6 to mile marker 77.4 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Thankful People: Recent brain surgery patient graduates with master's degree from Missouri S&T2ROLLA, Mo. Creighton Miles has wanted to earn a masters degree in explosives engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology since age 12. He was just a few credit hours from achieving his goal last December when he stayed home...
Thankful People: John Stenger survives failing heart valveCAMPBELL, Mo. John Stenger knew something wasn't right. His daughter did, too. By the time June 1, 2021, rolled around, John had been feeling poorly for a while. Fatigued. Difficulty breathing. Just ... off. Throughout his life, he had been in...
'Messiah', 'Finlandia', 'Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1' to be performed next week at River CampusThe Southeast Missouri Symphony will be joined by two local choirs to perform the famous religious oratio "Messiah" by George Handel at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State...
MoDOT phasing out population info on 'Welcome' signage23The familiar green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life, said Mark Croarkin, Southeast District engineer for the Missouri Department of...
Flip the Switch is Saturday in JacksonThe traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park. Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the...
Jackson alters trash, recycling for the holidayIn observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not pick up trash on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. If garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, it will instead be picked up Monday, Nov....
Route CC in Cape County closed for culvert replacementRoute CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 28,...
Contractor approved for permanent Central Pool structure6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve a contractor for Central Municipal Pool renovations. The $6 million project has been awarded to Penzel Construction Co., a frequent contracting...
Input sought for planned Gordonville roundabout3A public meeting for a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection at Highway 25 and Route K at Gordonville is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route Z. "We conducted a study to examine...
Crepe Girardeau food truck launches1Crepe Girardeau, a business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, debuted its mobile food truck Friday, Nov. 11. "We've been using a canopy since June at the Cape Riverfront Market," said owner Isabelle Schott, an emergency room nurse for Saint...