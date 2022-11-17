News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-17-22
O Father God, may we be filled with your glorious peace. Amen.
More to explore
Thankful People: Fruitland pastor grateful for prayers and healing after traumatic accidentOn June 4, Mike Parry, pastor of Fruitland Community Church, was driving his churchs van with six other volunteers to Rayville, Louisiana, on a mission trip. At an intersection, soon after crossing into Arkansas, the van collided with a...
Thankful People: A tale of two Toms: Coach Tuke and his mentor, Tom MichaelSince Tom Coach Tuke Matukewicz came to Cape Girardeau nine years ago to become head coach of the Southeast Missouri State University football team, hes often talked in glowing even reverent terms about Tom Michael, his old high school...
Old Town Cape to kick off Christmas season with SEMO basketball, Shop Small Holiday MarketRedhawks Athletics and Old Town Cape are joining forces this Christmas season. The result: a fun night of basketball and some great holiday deals supporting downtown Cape Girardeau. The Shop Small Holiday Market featuring downtown businesses and...
Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 54A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54. Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his...
Cape County officials meet with concerned community members at Klaus ParkAround 30 people gathered just after noon Wednesday, Nov. 16, under Shelter 31 at Klaus Park in Jackson at the first of two meetings held there that day. Attendees were there to hear about the Cape Girardeau County Commission's decision to the build...
Body of missing Sikeston hunter found Wednesday near Van BurenThe body of a missing Sikeston, Missouri, man was found Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, in Carter County. Phillip Carnell, 58, who had been missing since Sunday, Nov. 13, was found Wednesday in a slough near where he was hunting. National Park Service...
SEMO announces free tuition giveaway for 2023-2024 yearOne future Southeast Missouri State University student may win a tuition-free 2023-2024 academic year at SEMO, university officials announced this week. "We have offered the free tuition giveaway for several years, and it is very popular," said...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/17/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Nov. 10 Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and possible action n Discuss Missouri Association...
City of Cape Girardeau sells remaining portion of Business Park4The City of Cape Girardeau has officially sold the remaining portion of the Greater Business Park, located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue, to Touchdown Development Group LLC. The sale is for a total of...
State Auditor Nicole Galloway notes 'concerns' in Perry County auditState Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Perry County government Monday, Nov. 14, giving the county a rating of "fair", because of "several areas of concern," specifically in reference to critiques of the sheriff's office, county collector,...
New preacher welcomed at Cape Church of ChristCape Church of Christ's congregation has welcomed Jared Scaggs to be their new preacher. Scaggs, with his wife, Crystal, and their three children, moved to Cape Girardeau from Georgia, where he said he'd been preaching for the last five years....
Annual Christmas tree lighting to return to downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape's fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. "When we brought the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree to downtown Cape...
Kennett baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' TV show2KENNETT, Mo. The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors. Stone, owner/operator of Sweet...
Scott County NB I-55 reduced for camera installation1Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 87 to mile marker 89 near Scott City will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a traffic camera. According to a Missouri Department of...
Breakaway votes to be scheduled in two area United Methodist churches15The leadership boards of two area churches, pastored by the Rev. Kevin Barron, have decided unanimously in the last week to seek congregational votes aimed at discovering whether members wish to leave the United Methodist Church (UMC), the...
Search for missing hunter underway near Cave Spring in Carter CountyVAN BUREN, Mo. A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday, Nov. 13. Phillip Carnell was reported missing late in the day when he failed to return from a hunting trip....
Traffic delays possible as Jackson receives large bridge girdersJackson city officials are advising of traffic disruptions as 10 93-foot-long girders are delivered Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. In a post on the city's website, jacksonmo.org,...
Meetings to take place over possible Cape County construction at Klaus Park9A set of meetings will be held at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Klaus Park Pavilion No. 31 to discuss the possibility of construction on a portion of the 30-plus-acre plot of public land. The meetings are open to the public. The Cape...
Local News 11/14/22Volunteer pool depleted, local organizations to hold volunteer fair1A volunteer fair will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, in the gym of the Salvation Army Cape Girardeau Corps Community Center. Those with a desire to volunteer their time and skills will have the opportunity to visit booths for many organizations in the...
Local News 11/14/22Old Town Cape, SEMO to host holiday market at basketball gameThose attending the Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Show Me Center will have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping. SEMO Athletics is partnering with Old Town Cape Inc. to host the first Shop...
Local News 11/13/22Family member, nurse talk benefits of Saint Francis Home Health and HospiceDecisions about end-of-life care can be heavy and challenging. However, the Home Health and Hospice services at Saint Francis Healthcare System help make the process as easy and comfortable as possible for patients and families. Debbie Petty, who...
Local News 11/12/22A third Trump run local political leaders weigh in36With the November midterm elections now over, the eyes of the political world are turning to Donald Trump and rumors of a third presidential campaign in 2024. The leaders of the two major political parties in Cape Girardeau County are weighing in on...
Cape leaders remember local businessman Chris Hutson6Chris Hutson, co-owner of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, a multi-generational family-owned furniture and mattress outlet in downtown Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at age 59. At presstime, funeral arrangements are incomplete at Ford and Sons...
Jackson school district prevails in long-running lawsuit5An appellate court ruling handed down Tuesday, Nov. 8, will apparently end a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District and a Farmington, Missouri, electrical contractor. A three-judge panel of the Eastern District of Missouri Court of...
Kenny's Flippin Burgers: Bring a sense of humor and an appetiteWe can take for granted a person or an item that we interact with daily, but if you change the backdrop, suddenly they become new again. On vacation, you may notice the way the tropical sunset hits your loved one's face and remember how beautiful...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday night in Cape4A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, Nov. 8, between Merriwether and William streets in Cape Girardeau. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said officers responded to the scene a...
Downtown restaurant reopens in Cape GirardeauBella Italia restaurant, 20 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, reopened Thursday, Nov. 10 after being closed for more than two weeks due to equipment problems. The seven-day-a-week Italian eatery, which opened in 2003, closed Monday, Oct. 24 with Dutch...
Most read 11/9/22Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri16LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21...