Prayer 11-16-22
O Lord Jesus, may the songs we sing bring glory to you, our Savior. Amen.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway notes 'concerns' in Perry County auditState Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Perry County government Monday, Nov. 14, giving the county a rating of "fair", because of "several areas of concern," specifically in reference to critiques of the sheriff's office, county collector,...
City of Cape Girardeau sells remaining portion of Business ParkThe City of Cape Girardeau has officially sold the remaining portion of the Greater Business Park, located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue, to Touchdown Development Group LLC. The sale is for a total of...
New preacher welcomed at Cape Church of ChristCape Church of Christ's congregation has welcomed Jared Scaggs to be their new preacher. Scaggs, with his wife, Crystal, and their three children, moved to Cape Girardeau from Georgia, where he said he'd been preaching for the last five years....
Annual Christmas tree lighting to return to downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape's fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. "When we brought the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree to downtown Cape...
Kennett baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' TV show1KENNETT, Mo. The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors. Stone, owner/operator of Sweet...
Scott County NB I-55 reduced for camera installationNorthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 87 to mile marker 89 near Scott City will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a traffic camera. According to a Missouri Department of...
Breakaway votes to be scheduled in two area United Methodist churches12The leadership boards of two area churches, pastored by the Rev. Kevin Barron, have decided unanimously in the last week to seek congregational votes aimed at discovering whether members wish to leave the United Methodist Church (UMC), the...
Search for missing hunter underway near Cave Spring in Carter CountyVAN BUREN, Mo. A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday, Nov. 13. Phillip Carnell was reported missing late in the day when he failed to return from a hunting trip....
Traffic delays possible as Jackson receives large bridge girdersJackson city officials are advising of traffic disruptions as 10 93-foot-long girders are delivered Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. In a post on the city's website, jacksonmo.org,...
Meetings to take place over possible Cape County construction at Klaus Park9A set of meetings will be held at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Klaus Park Pavilion No. 31 to discuss the possibility of construction on a portion of the 30-plus-acre plot of public land. The meetings are open to the public. The Cape...
Local News 11/14/22Volunteer pool depleted, local organizations to hold volunteer fair1A volunteer fair will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, in the gym of the Salvation Army Cape Girardeau Corps Community Center. Those with a desire to volunteer their time and skills will have the opportunity to visit booths for many organizations in the...
Local News 11/14/22Old Town Cape, SEMO to host holiday market at basketball gameThose attending the Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Show Me Center will have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping. SEMO Athletics is partnering with Old Town Cape Inc. to host the first Shop...
Local News 11/13/22Family member, nurse talk benefits of Saint Francis Home Health and HospiceDecisions about end-of-life care can be heavy and challenging. However, the Home Health and Hospice services at Saint Francis Healthcare System help make the process as easy and comfortable as possible for patients and families. Debbie Petty, who...
A third Trump run local political leaders weigh in36With the November midterm elections now over, the eyes of the political world are turning to Donald Trump and rumors of a third presidential campaign in 2024. The leaders of the two major political parties in Cape Girardeau County are weighing in on...
Cape hires assistant city manager, community development director1Trevor Pulley has been named the next assistant city manager and community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Pulley will officially begin Dec. 5. Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve...
Area students to bridge divides in 19th annual competitionThis Thursday, Nov. 17, more than 300 Southeast Missouri area high school students will have their bridge-building skills judged by representatives of the state's Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The competition will be held at Southeast...
River Campus Fall for Dance to feature dances from 'Nutcracker Suite'Dance numbers from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite" will be featured in this year's Fall for Dance performance beginning Thursday, Nov. 17, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Running through Sunday, Nov. 20, the annual event...
First steps taken to connect Southeast Missourians to broadband internet5The first steps to connect Southeast Missourians to broadband internet service were laid out in a videoconference call Monday, Nov. 7. Representatives from the state's Office of Broadband Development (OBD) said they are in an information-gathering...
SEMO'S Board of Governors takes action at November meetingSoutheast Missouri State University's Board of Governors, formerly called Regents, took the following actions at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. n Andrew Moore, MD, of SoutheastHEALTH, was installed as the newest member of the Board of Governors, for a...
Small fire at Jefferson Elementary, no injuries3A small fire broke out in the new construction portion of Jefferson Elementary School on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in Cape Girardeau. There were no injuries. The fire was in a wall and was a result of construction activites, according to a...
Route V in Cape County closed for drainage work1Route V in Cape Girardeau County between Route Y and Highway 177 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Local News 11/10/22Salute to veterans Exhibits honor U.S. armed forces5Jeff Pind isn't a military veteran. But he has spent decades honoring the men and women who wear the uniform by sharing a wealth of memorabilia in exhibits that can nearly fill a high school gymnasium. That's what he was doing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at...
Cape leaders remember local businessman Chris Hutson6Chris Hutson, co-owner of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, a multi-generational family-owned furniture and mattress outlet in downtown Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at age 59. At presstime, funeral arrangements are incomplete at Ford and Sons...
Jackson school district prevails in long-running lawsuit5An appellate court ruling handed down Tuesday, Nov. 8, will apparently end a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District and a Farmington, Missouri, electrical contractor. A three-judge panel of the Eastern District of Missouri Court of...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday night in Cape4A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, Nov. 8, between Merriwether and William streets in Cape Girardeau. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said officers responded to the scene a...
Downtown restaurant reopens in Cape GirardeauBella Italia restaurant, 20 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, reopened Thursday, Nov. 10 after being closed for more than two weeks due to equipment problems. The seven-day-a-week Italian eatery, which opened in 2003, closed Monday, Oct. 24 with Dutch...
Most read 11/9/22Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri16LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21...
Most read 11/8/22D Duncan Floristry & Boutique provides the perfect Christmas experienceWith two convenient locations and expanded holiday hours, D Duncan Floristry & Boutique is the areas premier headquarters for all your Christmas needs. This season, youll find expanded gifting options from the perfect stocking stuffer for both...