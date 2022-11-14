News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
PORCH to hold resource fair on homeownership
There's an event coming up this week aimed at increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side.
The PORCH Initiative will host a resource fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center.
According to the organization's website, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions to representatives of financial institutions, real estate and insurance agencies, contractors and community not-for-profits. A meal will also be provided.
We're glad to see PORCH hold this event. Homeownership is an important part of community development. And we believe having an event like this could be very helpful for many families, providing a one-stop shop for answering questions and starting them on the path to owning their own home.
Increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side would have many benefits. Studies indicate homeownership leads to a decrease in crime, an increase in civic engagement and an opportunity for families to build wealth, among other advantages. Certainly, communities need to have good and affordable rental options. But increasing the number of families who own their home would likely have a positive impact for Cape Girardeau's south side and the city overall.
Those interested in attending the resource fair can reserve a seat by calling (573) 339-6346. More information about the PORCH Initiative can be found online at www.capeporch.org.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (11/14/22)Goodbye affirmative action, hello individual freedomThe Supreme Court just heard arguments in the case Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. It's about affirmative action universities using race and ethnicity in their admissions...
-
Editorial (11/12/22)Traveling court at schools is valuable for recruitment, educationStudents, faculty and community members had a unique experience last month as the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Michael Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of...
-
Donald Trump cares about only one thingIf Republicans haven't noticed it already, their underperformance in the midterms offers yet another opportunity to realize what matters most to Donald Trump. What goal of the GOP was advanced by having candidates devoted to Trump's "Stop the Steal"...
-
The GOP's future is with a governor, not TrumpDeSantis, Kemp and Abbott. Those governors were not just the Republican Party's brightest stars in this week's disappointing midterms elections. With their smashing victories Tuesday night, they showed us they're the future of the GOP and the...
-
For food abundance, think bigger than another farm billTurkey prices are soaring this Thanksgiving, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. With food prices helping to drive inflation to a 40-year high, Americans are feeling the heat at grocery stores and during family dinners. It's in this context that...
-
Column (11/10/22)GOP house majority would be a victory for free speechRemember President Joe Biden's Disinformation Governance Board? It was so ridiculed that the administration quickly scaled it back and then shut it down. But beware, Biden is resorting to more secretive methods -- a vast censorship operation in...
-
Column (11/10/22)Elon Musk mistook Twitter for the real worldThere's something tragically poetic about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. There's a whole subculture of lamentation about modern society that can be fairly well summed up in Peter Thiel's roughly decade-old gripe that things like Twitter were...
-
Editorial (11/9/22)Celebrate Veterans Day and its inherent nature of serviceEach year on Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who served and are serving in our nation's armed forces. From the greenest E-nothing private to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, each veteran stepped forward,...
-
Column (11/9/22)Decarceration has been a substantive, political disasterNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered one of the most memorable lines of the midterm debates when she said she didn't know why her Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, cared so much about locking up criminals. Hochul's highhandedness encapsulated an...
-
-
Column (11/8/22)How my sister inspired me to get back to musicI had contemplated giving them away. So, when I started unpacking at our new place and hadn't seen them yet, I worried that I really had and just forgot. Marie Kondo writes of only keeping things that spark joy, but what about those things that...
-
Column (11/8/22)Strategies for improving public safety in Cape GirardeauThe issue of public safety is of top concern in towns and cities of every size across this country, including Cape Girardeau. There are many variations on the causes and reactions to crime in each city and state. How the Cape Girardeau city...
-
Editorial (11/7/22)Cape Splash has a big year, draws tens of thousandsThe final numbers are in for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center's most recent fiscal year, and the totals paint a nice picture of the city facility. The report, which includes visits from July, August and September 2021 and May and June 2022, showed...
-
-
Editorial (11/4/22)Tuesday is Election Day. Don't forget to vote.Just in case you needed a reminder: Tuesday is Election Day. The midterms promise to be interesting as the balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. Most analysts predict Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives, while...
-
Editorial (11/2/22)A look at the ballot issues in Tuesday's electionThere are several amendments on the November ballot. While some have been given significant attention, others have likely flown below the radar for most voters. Today, we summarize the issues and offer our position. n Amendment 1: This would give...
-
Editorial (10/31/22)Cape recognizes its own 'River City Music Man'For 77 years Dr. Dan Cotner was a fixture in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band. "Cape Girardeau's own River City Music Man" could be seen each year providing the soundtrack to summer with his fellow bandmates in Capaha Park. Cotner and his trombone...
-
Editorial (10/28/22)Homecoming weekend an opportunity to celebrate SEMOCape Girardeau will be buzzing with Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni clad in red and black over the coming days for Homecoming weekend. The schedule contains several events, ranging from The Copper Dome Society and...
-
Editorial (10/26/22)A salute to our first responder heroesSome of them run into burning buildings. Others do their life-saving work in the "golden hour". Still others take on the extra training to learn about helping others in swift water or in an elevator shaft or in a grain bin. Just in case. They are...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/24/22)Cape River Heritage Museum has new exhibits on displayIf you've never been to Cape River Heritage Museum, there's another reason to add it to your list of places to visit. The newly named Haertling Room, named for Larry Haertling, includes a 1914 Model T Runabout, which is on loan from Bob Neff, and a...
-
Editorial (10/21/22)Cape celebrates first direct flight to NashvilleTuesday started a new era of air travel in Southeast Missouri. The first Contour Airlines flight from Cape Girardeau to Nashville International Airport took place, and a group of airport board members, area leaders and local media, including a...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.