A travel experience of a lifetime

Sunrise Tours has provided Midwest travelers with superior escorted tours for almost 30 years and is your trusted partner in delivering lifetime travel memories. A local pickup point in Cape Girardeau makes Sunrise Tours the easiest way to visit your dream vacation!

2023 Sunrise Tours include vacations to US National Parks, Canadian Rockies Rail, Danube River Cruise, Iceland, Mackinac Island, Cardinals in London, New York City, Italy, and much more!

A family-owned and operated company that takes pride in offering personal service, Sunrise Tours' mission is to create vacation experiences that exceed customer expectations  every traveler, every time. Treat yourself or a loved one to a gift that keeps on giving memories of a lifetime this holiday season!

Call 314-394-3081 or email emma@travelsunrise.com to receive a free 112-page catalog!