Have a-rockin' good time with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation

We all want the excitement of the holiday season to carry over with fun events to look forward to. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation plans to deliver just that with the Penguin Party. This party is not only a-rockin' good time with great bands and food, but it is also a fundraiser for the Foundation to provide many additional necessities to support the district.

Join your fellow supporters of the Cape District, donned in black and white attire, on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, at the Drury Plaza and dance to the music of Awkward Timing and the Mic Larry band. Enjoy the silent and live auctions and come away with great memories and maybe a few great purchases for a good cause.

And know that you are helping the foundation fund multiple programs to support students' health; and social and emotional learning by supporting our district, staff, and students.

Purchase tickets online at www.foundation.capetigers.com or by contacting Amy McDonald, Executive Director, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, 301 N. Clark, Cape Girardeau, 573-651-0555, foundation@capetigers.com.