*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Meals on Wheels Grant through Rotary

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Linda Puchbauer, President of Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Check Presentation 11.10.22 at Jackson Senior Center

Meals on Wheels at Jackson Senior Center received $2,000 from Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service through a Rotary District 6060 CAP Grant. Pictured is Linda Puchbauer, President of the Rotary Club presenting the check to Janet Hitt, Executive Director of the Jackson Senior Center along with Meals on Wheels volunteers and Rotary members. Seniors depend on Meals on Wheels for their daily nutrition meals.

Comments