Dropping Guns 2 Run & Bullets 4 Sweat
Hello, Im Gary Warfield a Iraq-war veteran O.I.F 07-09. I graduated from Sikeston Senior High May of 2006! Where I want on to fight for my country as a 88MM/ Heavy Equipment Operator! Moving tanks and anything the troops need for there fight. From Kuwait to Iraq. I have been employee by United States Postal Service since 2014 as a Mail Clerk. June 7, 2020 my sister was killed in a mass shoot event Sikeston,Mo! I was there that night and my whole life and outlook on life has changed! I started working out in February2022 to work on mediation. A co-worker was talking about himself doing 5ks so I challenged myself. Since June 2022 I have completed 9 5ks runs between Missouri and Illinois as of now. Im really just trying to promote healthy living and stopping gun violence for our older and future generations. Thanks much!
