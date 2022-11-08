Southeast Missouri Horn Player Jordan Pavelka is a Division Finalist in the MTNA Senior Brass Competition

Cape Girardeau, MO, 11/3/2022. Jordan Pavelka a Sikeston, Missouri native, will compete as a Division Finalist in the MTNA West Central Senior Brass Competition.

Ms. Pavelka earned this opportunity after winning the Missouri State Senior Brass Competition. A Freshman at Southeast Missouri State University, Pavelka has been studying Horn for 6 years and is currently a student of Dr. Nicholas A. Kenney.

Jordan was a member of the All-District Band in Southeast Missouri since 8th grade. She was 1st chair two years in a row  in her Junior and Senior years. She advanced to State auditions all four years and was an All-State Alternate her Senior year. Jordans passion for horn performance shines when she competes at Solo and Ensemble competitions. She competed at State Solo and Ensemble all four years of High School and earned a gold rating as a Senior. Jordan is currently a Freshman at Southeast Missouri State University where she studies horn performance and accounting.

The winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals. Division winners will be announced in mid-January.

The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each State Competition advance to the Division Competition. Division winners then proceed to the National Competition Finals.

To receive more information about the MTNA National Competitions, including competition rules and applications please contact MTNA national headquarters at (888) 512-5278, mtnanet@mtna.org or visit the website at www.mtna.org.

Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of 17,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, Music Teachers National Association is the oldest professional music association in the United States.