D Duncan Floristry & Boutique provides the perfect Christmas experience

D Duncan Floristry & Boutique

With two convenient locations and expanded holiday hours, D Duncan Floristry & Boutique is the areas premier headquarters for all your Christmas needs.

This season, youll find expanded gifting options from the perfect stocking stuffer for both him and her to the WOW fresh holiday centerpiece everyone will be talking about.

Housewares, gourmet foods, wreaths, tree picks/ornaments and elegant tablescape pieces abound to ensure your halls are decked the D Duncan way.

D Duncan has several upcoming holiday festivities, including its once-a-year 12 Days of Christmas and Christmas Extravaganza events at both of their locations.

During all their events, youll experience top-notch customer service to assist you with all your holiday needs, including a fun-filled design experience for you and your loved ones.

What does all of this mean?

At their Cape location you can reserve a spot for up to 15 people to design your own arrangement whilst sipping upon one of their premium libations or mocktail. Their atmosphere and indulgent cocktails coupled with the fun design experience is the perfect night out. D Duncan can also have charcutier boards and warm chips and salsa ready upon arrival.

Picture this: you walk into what seems like an ordinary store from the street, only to be warmly greeted by the D Duncan team with a shopping tote for all your finds. In hand you have a delectable espresso martini while you shop and make your way to their floral bar to meet your friends and family for a one-of-a-kind design experience. Want to gift the best espresso martini youve ever had? D Duncan can conveniently add-on a libations or gift card to your tab to gift the experience as well.

Their Chaffee location is where it all started almost three years ago, and you wont want to miss out on their exclusive themes and boutique items you wont find at the Cape location.

This Christmas, D Duncan invites you to create new memories with you and yours. Dont just shop. Dont just drink. Dont just create one experience. Do it all and more under one beautiful roof while the smell of peppermint envelops you. After all, isnt this the most wonderful time of the year?

D Duncans Cape Girardeau location starts the holiday party with its Christmas Extravaganza this Thursday, Nov. 11-13, located at 818 Broadway.

To book your special night out, give us a call at (573) 803-0803 to reserve your spot at Capes Floral Bar today. Reservations are not required to simply delight in their superb beverages at the bar but are always encouraged. Be sure to check out their website  www.dduncanfloral.com  to download their holiday calendar of events. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with all their holiday shenanigans.

Meet you at the Floral Bar!

Want $10 off your D Duncan Boutique purchase? Text JOIN to 844-319-3056 to find out how!