Elite Travel, Inc. attends ALG Ascend Conference in Cancun

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Elite Travel, Inc. advisors Tonya Blunt, Jamie Shultz and Katherine Businaro attended the ALG Vacations Ascend Conference in Cancun October 21-23, 2022. The Ascend conference is an annual learning opportunity for leaders in the travel industry. This year, approximately 550 travel advisors from around the world attended the 3-day conference along with 113 suppliers and destination representatives. The Elite Travel agents had the opportunity to attend various workshops, with topics such as all-inclusive resorts and European destinations to allow them to better assist clients. They also had the opportunity to hear from motivational speakers Ryan Leeks, Wayne Brady and Jonathan Mangum.

The Ascend welcome event took place at a popular resort- the Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa. This allowed the agents to familiarize themselves with the property and to experience the uplifting atmosphere of a Breathless getaway. The rest of the event was held at the Centro de Convenciones Cancun. Katherine Businaro stated, The Ascend Conference was a great learning and networking opportunity. We were able to make great connections with vendors and suppliers in addition to learning about a wide variety of destinations. We can then pass this destination information on to our clients."

Before attending this unique conference, travel advisor Tonya Blunt traveled to Mexico early to perform routine site inspections. Blunt expressed the importance of experiencing resorts firsthand, Site inspections are a great way for us to see and experience a variety of resorts to help us find the best possible options for our guests. Tonya attended a culinary familiarization tour that made stops at Secrets the Vine, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun, El Dorado Casitas Royale, Iberostar Grand Paraiso, La Casa de la Playa. This tour included dinner on the beach at Live Agua Beach Resort Cancun and a tequila tasting.

