Senior Moments: Senior Night
Three hours ago, I was playing the last home volleyball game of my career. It was Senior Night. There were posters with pictures of me plastered all over the walls and multiple selfies of my face taped to popsicle sticks for the crowd to flail around. Before the varsity game, the cross country and volleyball coach recognized all of my accomplishments in high school athletics. I was given flowers and enough candy to suffice until Christmas. As I looked out into the crowd, I reminisced on all of the memories Ive made.
I thought about the best and the worst times. The best memories were made in the locker rooms and on the bus. There was never a moment we werent singing karaoke, playing games or dancing like nobody was watching. The worst memories were 7 a.m. volleyball practices every Sunday morning or workouts called speed days after school, when I sprinted miles repeatedly. These will be the experiences I remember the clearest. All the planks, nail-biting volleyball rallies and long-distance runs are embedded in my mind.
These memories are special because I had the time of my life. As I wear my Oak Ridge jersey for the last few times, all kinds of emotions are bubbling to the surface. Since the fourth grade, when I started playing volleyball and running, Ive tried to master the mechanics. The whats and hows of sports, what should I do and how should I do it.
But tonight, I asked myself a different question: Why does this matter to me? Volleyball is a game played with a ball full of air, and running is an activity I learned at age four. Why is letting go so difficult now? The founder of the Bible in a Year podcast, Father Mike Shmitz, once wrote that sometimes our why is really a who; our reason is really a person. When we ask ourselves why are we doing this, we are really asking, who are we doing this for?
Thinking about that sentiment, I thought of all of the people who believed in me for so long and taught me to believe in myself. All of my family, coaches and friends who cheer me on. Im here for my teammates, because through success and adversity, they didnt abandon me. They continuously showed me life is fun, and companions are a gift. Most importantly, Ive come all this way for me. I owe it to myself to give life my best. Ive shown up and trusted good things will come. Ive chosen to stay for so long because this is who I am.
In three weeks, when fall sports are over, my life is going to change. Im going to have to let go of the things Ive been holding on to for so long. This is so hard because Im going to miss the people who make playing worthwhile. In this state of confusing transition, I have hope, because these memories are mine. They cant be stolen. They cant be tampered with. They wont change, even when I do.
Erin Urhahn is a senior at Oak Ridge High School. She's just a girl trying to find her niche in the world.
