Keep saying no to marijuana

Letter to the Editor

Marijuana is heading down the same path as gambling. Remember when we first approved gambling in Missouri: the boats were to stay on the river, there was to be no advertising, and proceeds were to go to help pay for public education. How is all that working now? Once the camel gets his nose under the tent, it's just a matter of time until he's sleeping inside. We see the same thing happening with marijuana.

We approved medical marijuana to help those with certain medical issues. And although most doctors won't certify the need, some will. And maybe it was the right thing to do. People with chronic pain could no longer get prescription pain pills without a lot of hassle, and marijuana gave them an alternative, other than illicit drugs or alcohol. But now the camel wants in a little farther.

And he will get in, if not this time, then the next, or the next. Those who stand to make a lot of money will keep trying until he's inside, just as they did with gambling. (It was voted on multiple times.) This time they are saying it will help veterans. Next time it will be seniors, or cancer victims or some other group we care for. (The gambling advocates used children.) Let's try to hold it off until the wording is more clear and concise and the law enforcement folks have more say in how it's managed.

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau