Prayer 11-6-22
O Father God, may we first seek your kingdom and righteousness. Amen.
SEMO names entrepreneur as Title IX coordinator2Nora Bouzihay assumes the duties Thursday, Dec. 1, of Title IX coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University. Bouzihay will also become assistant to President Carlos Vargas for equity initiatives, supporting "the development of diversity,...
John Voss leads in District 147 fundraisingRepublican John Voss of Cape Girardeau, vying to become the next elected representative for state House District 147 in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has easily outpaced his opponents in fundraising in this election cycle. Voss' campaign raised more...
Oran High to host assembly for veteransOran (Missouri) High School officials will host a Veterans Day event to honor the nation's military veterans. The event will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the school gymnasium. "We want to thank the men and women from our community for serving...
Butler County to see close to $18M in pavement resurfacing workNearly $18 million in resurfacing work is planned, much of it in Butler County, Missouri, under contracts recently approved by the state Highways and Transportation Commission. Pace Construction Co. has been awarded an almost $8.8 million contract...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Employee Health and Dental Insurance Renewal Presentation n 16 Days of Activism, Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Proclamation n Small Business Saturday Proclamation n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/6/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 n Approval of closed session minutes from Oct.13 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
State House District 147 nominees make final push3With days to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, the Southeast Missourian reached out Thursday, Nov. 3, to state House District 147 candidates before voters decide who will fill the open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau....
10 area veterans to be presented with Quilts of Valor3Quilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The...
Parks and Rec Foundation's Spaghetti Day returns to Cape Girardeau next weekCape Girardeau residents interested in pasta, entertainment and helping out the Parks and Recreation Foundation will have the opportunity to enjoy all three at the annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the...
What's going on at the Capaha Park Rose GardenRenovations to the Rose Garden in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau began Monday, Oct. 31. The work is part of the five-phase Capaha Park Master Plan from the Parks and Recreation Department to improve the historic city park. Most of the work will help...
East Prairie man sentenced to prison for child pornAn East Prairie, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on a child pornography charge. Elijah G. Riley, 27, was ordered to serve 135 months in federal prison for the offense of distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S....
Propositions on the ballot in Miner, OranTwo propositions are on the ballot in Scott County. Voters in Miner, Missouri, will consider whether to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund operating costs of the city's street, sewer and water departments. In Oran, Missouri, voters will decide...
Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears20Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
Salute to veterans Jackson's Capps on 'life skills' acquired from military service5Jackson's Amber Capps, 25, is a wife, mother of two and a full-time Southeast Missouri State University interior design student with her own photography business. She also spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps plus another year in...
Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commissionMissouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Commissioners heard...
Salute to veterans Capt. Rebecca Peters: seeking challenge, sense of purposeEarning bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching weren't challenging enough for Rebecca Peters, and so she joined the Missouri Army National Guard. A decade later, she is a captain and a company commander, and she has found a challenge that can...
Salute to veterans Diane Minniefield: Recognizing dream of service later than mostDiane Minniefield was sitting in an Army recruiting office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1994. The 34-year-old was there with her niece who was enlisting. Minniefield once had a dream of being in the Navy and tried to enter the military herself....
Salute to veterans Erin Tomkins: Serving others, building relationships are keySome military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world. There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri. But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform. "The...
Salute to veterans Three area residents named to Missouri Veterans HOFSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were...
Salute to veterans Groups plan ceremonies, other events to honor vets next weekAmong Veterans Day events planned in the area: n Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students...
Videoconference call regarding 'Connecting All Missourians' initiative to be held MondayIncreasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional...
2 shootings reported in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2. Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving...
Local News 11/2/22Southeast College of Nursing gets sizable grant1A nearly $1.4 million federal grant aimed largely at boosting recruitment to health care careers and retraining industry professionals has been received by Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. "This project Rural...
Local News 11/2/224 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings9On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan. The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for...
Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be builtBurger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March. Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15,...
Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape5This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The...
Most read 10/29/22Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back4Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible...
Most read 10/29/22Cape County man charged in alleged domestic violence incident Thursday4A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Thursday. A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says authorities arrested Dayvion Parker, 19, after responding to a...
Most read 10/28/22One in custody after shots fired north of Cape15One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been...