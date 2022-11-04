Tuesday is Election Day. Don't forget to vote.

Editorial

Just in case you needed a reminder: Tuesday is Election Day.

The midterms promise to be interesting as the balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. Most analysts predict Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives, while Senate predictions are a bit more uncertain.

Here is Missouri, the top of the ticket is a U.S. Senate race between Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) and Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine (D). The winner will replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

But the U.S. Senate race is certainly not the only race or issue on the ballot. There's a race for Congress, state House contests and several constitutional amendments, the highest profile being one that asks voters whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana. You can read our opinions on the amendments in an editorial that published in Thursday's print edition and online at semissourian.com.

We are thankful for those who choose to put their name on the ballot. Running for office is no comfortable feat. You're putting yourself out there. But it's important to have good people run for office for the right reasons. Additionally, thank you to all those who will be working at the polling stations on Tuesday.

A reminder that Missouri now requires a photo ID to vote. This means you will need a state or federal government issued photo ID with you when you head to the polls on Tuesday.

We encourage you to educate yourself on the candidates and issues and make your voice heard on Tuesday.