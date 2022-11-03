Business Briefs
CROSS TRAILS ADDS TO CAPE GIRARDEAU FOOTPRINT
Cross Trails Medical Center, 408 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, is erecting a second building nearby.
Cross Trails, designated a federally qualified health center and community health canter, is constructing an 11,300-square-foot structure, now in the framing stage, just across the road at 2430 Golden St.
The new structure, which went under construction six months ago, is projected to be completed in April and will house Cross Trails mental health and diabetes services, plus provide office space for a licensed clinical social worker, CEO Ron Camp said.
SOUTHERN BANK
BUYS CITIZENS
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for the second time in five years, has acquired another bank.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, parent of Southern Bank, said it has bought Citizens Bancshares, parent of Citizens Bank and Trust Company, for stock and cash.
Citizens has 14 locations, none in Southeast Missouri.
Southern currently has 40 Missouri locations, including five in Poplar Bluff, two each in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, and single branches in Jackson, Advance and Sikeston.
In 2017, Southern Missouri Bancorp purchased Tennecorp, the parent firm of Capaha Bank.
DAVISON NAMED PERMANENT CHIEF OF SAINT FRANCIS
Justin Davison saw the interim tag removed Sept. 14 from his role as president and CEO of the Roman Catholic hospital system based in Cape Girardeau.
Davison was named in February to follow Maryann Reese, who resigned after having served since 2017.
Davison, who has 18 years leadership experience in a variety of hospitals and health care systems, joined Saint Francis Healthcare System in 2019.
ENTERPRISE BANK HIRES JANSEN WITH PLANS TO EXPAND IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
St. Louis-headquartered Enterprise Bank & Trust has announced Janet Jansen will lead the banks expansion in Cape Girardeau and other future locations in Southeast Missouri.
Jansen, who will serve as senior vice president, has more than two decades of industry experience.
The bank, which has a location at 14 N. Jackson St. in Perryville, Missouri, has a total of 42 branches in Missouri, Arizona, California, Kansas, Nevada and New Mexico.
CHANGE OF VENUE FOR KASTEN
Kasten, founded in 1895, manufacturing clay face brick and diversifying in the intervening 127 years to a variety of products and services. Kasten told the Southeast Missourian it has consolidated its Cape Girardeau location into its operations in Jackson at 713 Kasten Drive.
The Cape Girardeau location at 345 S. Kingshighway will be transformed into Kasten Academy and Training Center.
Kasten also has locations in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois.
CAPES TOWN PLAZA
WITH NEW TENANT
Buddys Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeaus Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October.
Buddys, with more than 300 locations nationwide, will occupy the site vacated by Deal Bins when it closed in April.
The company, established in 1961, already has Southeast Missouri stores in Caruthersville, Dexter, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.
MISSOURI STUDENT DEBT
RANKING
Student debt in Missouri on average ranks at No. 25 among U.S. states, according to stacker.com in its analysis of Federal Reserve of New York data.
In August, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000.
Missouri has 829,100 borrowers who owe an average of $35,095 each, good for the middle of the pack of all the states.
Before the presidential directive, the Show Me State had already been offering student loan forgiveness to some employees of government agencies or not-for-profit organizations.
REPORTED MISSOURI
GAS TAX BENEFITS
Missouri Department of Transportation released information on the benefits of the current state motor fuels tax and other financial information related to roads and bridges.
Each additional cent of state fuel tax collected by Missouri Department of Revenue results in approximately $27.8 million for MoDOT and $11.8 million for cities and counties.
The breakdown is 3.3 cents for cities; 2.75 cents for counties; 15.95 cents for MoDOT.
As of July 1, the states motor fuels tax is 22 cents per gallon.
Cost to resurface one lane of a major Missouri highway is $230,000 per mile; cost to resurface one lane of a minor state highway is $37,000 per mile; cost to resurface one lane of an interstate highway within Missouri boundaries is $260,000 per mile.
Annual snow removal costs on state roads and bridges: $50 million.
Litter pickup cost (five-year average): $6.2 million.
Mowing cost (five-year average): $21.6 million.
Missouri ranks No. 48 in the nation in revenue per mile for roads.
Missouri has 10,387 bridges and culverts.
Number of major bridges, with spans of at least 1,000 feet: 204.
FORECLOSURES TICK UP
SHARPLY IN SHOW ME STATE
Home foreclosures in Missouri went up nearly 121% in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of 2021, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, a property and real estate statistics provider.
In practical terms, one of every 1,073 Show Me State homes went into foreclosure, 23rd highest in the U.S., reported Irvine, California-based ATTOM.
The nations worst foreclosure rate, one of every 385 homes, is in Illinois. The best rate, one in every 9,068 homes, is in South Dakota.
According to a five-year U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, 61.2% of Missouri homeowners are paying down a mortgage.
The states median home value, ATTOM said, is $163,600. Nationally, the median home value is $229,800.
CENTURY CASINO
ATTENDANCE REVEALS
UP-AND-DOWN PATTERN
Century Casino Cape Girardeau had 95,268 admissions in July, a 9% drop from 104,293 in the same month a year earlier, according to Fiscal 2023 statistics culled from Missouri Gaming Commissions website.
All of the states 13 casinos experienced lower year-to-year turnstile traffic in July except River City in Lemay, St. Louis County, Missouri, whose admissions rose 6%.
On a monthly basis in Fiscal 2022, Century Casino posted strong gains in admissions from July to December 2021 compared to a year earlier, with five of those months seeing double-digit percentage increases in turnstile clicks. February 2022 also witnessed an 18% jump year-to-year.
Since March, however, monthly activity has been down from 9% to 15% compared to the same period in 2021.
One dollar of every Century Casino Cape Girardeau admission goes to the coffers of the City of Cape Girardeau, Centurys docking city, as spelled out in state law.
Under the original development agreement struck before the casino opened a decade ago, Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Jackson and Scott City also received a portion of casino revenue.
On May 26, Century Casino broke ground for a $26 million, nine-story hotel to hold 75 to 80 rooms on its current site.
PROPERTY FOR SALE IN CAPE GIRARDEAUS DOCTORS PARK
The property at No. 61 Doctors Park on the western side of Cape Girardeau, at one time occupied by Aureus Health Services, was put on the market in mid-September.
Asking price for the 5,126-square-foot structure, at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Doctors Park entrance D, is $420,000.
Doctors Park medical complex opened in June 1971 after a group of local doctors, including the late Charles P. McGinty, pioneered the idea for multi-disciplinary care on 20 acres of farmland.
As of 2022, Doctors Park has 70 tenants in 32 buildings on nearly 80 acres.
A Southeast Missourian story written last year on the occasion of Doctors Parks 50th anniversary, said the following: What the future holds for the complex is less certain as local hospitals continue to build their own facilities, many of which are contiguous to their own campuses. Still, the hospitals use space within Doctors´ Park as do other independent medical providers.
-
Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears17Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
-
Salute to veterans Jackson's Capps on 'life skills' acquired from military service4Jackson's Amber Capps, 25, is a wife, mother of two and a full-time Southeast Missouri State University interior design student with her own photography business. She also spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps plus another year in...
-
Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commissionMissouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Commissioners heard...
-
Salute to veterans Capt. Rebecca Peters: seeking challenge, sense of purposeEarning bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching weren't challenging enough for Rebecca Peters, and so she joined the Missouri Army National Guard. A decade later, she is a captain and a company commander, and she has found a challenge that can...
-
Salute to veterans Diane Minniefield: Recognizing dream of service later than mostDiane Minniefield was sitting in an Army recruiting office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1994. The 34-year-old was there with her niece who was enlisting. Minniefield once had a dream of being in the Navy and tried to enter the military herself....
-
Salute to veterans Erin Tomkins: Serving others, building relationships are keySome military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world. There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri. But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform. "The...
-
Salute to veterans Three area residents named to Missouri Veterans HOFSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were...
-
Salute to veterans Groups plan ceremonies, other events to honor vets next weekAmong Veterans Day events planned in the area: n Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students...
-
Videoconference call regarding 'Connecting All Missourians' initiative to be held MondayIncreasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional...
-
2 shootings reported in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2. Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving...
-
Southeast College of Nursing gets sizable grant1A nearly $1.4 million federal grant aimed largely at boosting recruitment to health care careers and retraining industry professionals has been received by Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. "This project Rural...
-
4 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
-
Airport board meeting for new terminal proposal recommendation postponedThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take...
-
FBI warns of foreign information manipulation, but says voting disruption 'unlikely'11The FBI reports "foreign actors" are likely to use "information manipulation tactics" leading up to the general elections Tuesday, Nov. 8. This information came in a joint news release from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...
-
Drought has 'devastating' impacts on river bargesThe low water levels of the Mississippi River and others across the U.S. have caused obstacles to shipping that have ripple effects on the global economy. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that more than 600 million tons around 14% of...
-
Jackson's Christmas parade details announcedUptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main...
-
Cape Girardeau County allows burn notice to expire3A burn advisory, in effect for just more than a month in Cape Girardeau County, will now be allowed to expire, the County Commission decided Monday, Oct. 31. The county issued the advisory Sept. 29 after Mark Winkler, the county's director of...
-
Community memorial service set for Sunday in Cape GirardeauA community memorial service will be held by Southeast Hospice at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The annual commemoration is held to remember loved ones through music, prayers and...
-
-
Local News 10/31/22Sikeston paranormal investigators seek to capture proof of the unseenSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston-based paranormal investigation group works year-round to capture proof of the unseen, but during the Halloween season, it invites members of the public to a firsthand experience of their investigations. Throughout the...
-
Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings9On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan. The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for...
-
Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be builtBurger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March. Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15,...
-
Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape5This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The...
-
-
-
-
What's past is prologue - British prime ministers come and go, a revolving door7The United Kingdom is often referred to as America's mother country. The historic relationship between the U.K. and its former colonies, severed by the 18th century Revolutionary War, has evolved over time into a close 21st-century bond. The current...
-
Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back4Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible...
-
Parade of Lights set for late November in CapeThis year, Old Town Cape will host the annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 27. The theme this year will be "A Very Merry Grinchmas". The parade will start around dusk, according to a news release from Old...
-
Cape County man charged in alleged domestic violence incident Thursday4A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Thursday. A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says authorities arrested Dayvion Parker, 19, after responding to a...
-
Monster Mash Car Bash to relocateThe probability of inclement weather will push the Monster Mash Car Bash indoors Sunday, Oct. 30. The event -- which was set to be held at 35 S. Spanish St. -- will be moved to the Marquette Tower Lobby at 338 Broadway, according to a news release...
-
Dexter teen hurt in ATV crash Friday1A Dexter, Missouri, teenager was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle Thursday in Stoddard County, Missouri. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Lakeview Drive in Dexter as the southbound ATV operated by...
-
-
One in custody after shots fired north of Cape15One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been...
-
Islamic Center purchases Masonic Temple to be used as mosque4It has been more than two years since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau was damaged by a fire, allegedly caused by arson April 24, 2020. Since then, prayer services have been held in the undamaged portion of the mosque at 298 N. West End Blvd.,...
-
Most read 10/27/22Dredging reveals no 'extraordinary' objects in Capaha Park Pond1Hundreds of baseballs and hundreds of frisbees, that's what Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said crews found among the sludge drained from Capaha Park Pond. The director said, despite some rumors swirling, they didn't find...