Security should be top of mind for your business

Its no secret that security is a growing threat and concern for todays small and medium-sized businesses. And for many government agencies, their challenges are equal to those in the private industry. So, we chatted with our IT expert, Tom Albertson, about some of the most important questions facing todays businesses.

Heres what we found out:

Are cyber threats increasing? Yes. Each year we are seeing higher numbers of cyber-attacks being reported along with greater levels of sophistication, intensity, diversity and volume. Data from Checkpoint has also reported that the first half of 2021 saw a 102% increase in cybercrime involving ransomware compared to the beginning of 2020.

Have remote work and increased cell phone usage increased security risks? It has, absolutely. The less visibility and control you have over your data, the more exposed your organization is to risk. Having rigorous security protocols, processes and systems in place can help keep you more secure.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

What are the most common forms of cybercrime? Network intrusion was the most common type of cybercrime attack experienced by companies in 2021, accounting for 56 percent of incidents, according to data from the Statista Research Department. Phishing ranked second, with 24 percent of data security incidents in U.S. companies.

What areas might I be overlooking when it comes to security? Many companies deal with a lot of consumer data, and some of it can be highly sensitive. You can never be too careful with this information, and if a breach were to occur, it can impact the level of trust people have in you.

While keeping your organization safe can seem like a daunting task, it doesnt need to be. The experts at CPU are here to answer all of your questions and set you up on the path to security. Reach out today to learn more or get started.

Lets talk!

573-334-2420

info@c-p-u.com | workwithcpu.com